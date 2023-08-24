In-Sport Fashions Forges Landmark Distribution Deal with Allbirds for Canadian Market

MONTREAL, Aug. 24, 2023 /CNW/ - In-Sport Fashions, a well-established Canadian distributor of specialized lifestyle, athletic and outdoor products, is elated to announce its exclusive partnership with the globally renowned sustainable footwear brand, Allbirds. Starting September 15th 2023, In-Sport Fashions will become the distributor for Allbirds products in all Canadian channels of operations; retail locations, allbirds.ca and will start opening wholesale partners.

Known for its sustainable and pioneering footwear designs, Allbirds has garnered international recognition for its consistent commitment to eco-friendly practices and choice of material, comfort, and distinctive design philosophy. Such principles also resonate deeply with In-Sport Fashions.

Under this new distribution agreement, In-Sport Fashions will leverage its expansive network of retailers and distribution avenues to make Allbirds's product line accessible to customers across Canada. This move not only solidifies Allbirds's standing in the Canadian landscape but also underscores In-Sport Fashions' dedication to providing consumers with premium products.

Karine Laforest and Andrew Nelson, Co-Owners of In-Sport Fashions, shared their enthusiasm: "It is a pleasure to collaborate with Allbirds, becoming their exclusive partner in Canada. The brand's unwavering focus on sustainability, combined with its knack for blending comfort with style, mirrors our own company ethos. We are eager to set forth on this collective journey, aiming to create a significant positive ecological footprint."

Travis Boyce, VP of Business Development at Allbirds, said: "We are excited to partner with the team at In-Sport to further grow the Allbirds brand across Canada. The In-Sport track record with other brands speaks for itself, and we are looking forward to building on all the success the brand has had in the country already."

The timing of this partnership aligns with the shift in consumerism towards sustainable and ethically produced goods. The eco-friendly materials utilized by Allbirds, like their signature Merino Wool, resonate with the rapidly expanding community of eco-conscious consumers.

For a deeper insight into Allbirds' Canadian offerings and to stay updated with recent news, kindly visit www.allbirds.ca .

About In-Sport Fashions:

Having carved a niche in the Canadian landscape for distributing lifestyle, athletic and outdoor products, In-Sport Fashions stands tall with over three decades of industry presence. Its staunch belief in quality, style, and green practices makes it a preferred distributor for Canada's elite lifestyle, athletic and outdoor brands.

About Allbirds, Inc.:

Dreamed up in New Zealand, Allbirds launched in San Francisco in 2016 with the ethos of using natural materials to create the world's most comfortable shoes. With carbon reduction as its north star, Allbirds is paving the way for a more sustainable approach to business through product innovation, industry collaboration (like open sourcing its footprint calculator) and being the first footwear brand to carbon label all of its products.

