In Response to COVID19 Lockdowns, Educational Creative Dance Channel, MOSI + MOO, Launches for Kids 2 to 7

Originally bound for South Africa with her grassroots arts charity and two life-sized puppets, Condello found herself grounded by the pandemic. She quickly started a Zoom kids class with her son, Quentin Vitko, who picked up a puppet and started to sing, act and dance along. Teachers in Ontario, Manitoba, and British Columbia got wind of the shows and started tuning in with their classrooms. Inspired by the stickiness of the concept, Scotchmer, Condello's local theatre co-writing friend, came on board to co-develop MOSI + MOO.

"Our community has strongly rallied behind us with funding because our mission rings true. Our goal is to get children around the world jumping, leaping and spinning," says co-creator Condello, who stars as Belle. "MOSI + MOO builds kids' movement and problem solving skills, numeracy, core values, and dance vocabulary." Adds co-creator Scotchmer, "Our shows are so engaging that kids think they're drinking a thick chocolate smoothie but really, it's full of broccoli."

What sets this kids brand apart is that MOSI + MOO is made with educators and parents in mind. The MOSI + MOO website's LEARN section features episode guides, teacher lesson plans, and rubrics, plus creative dance tips to empower children and instil confidence in adults. "Our Learning Toolkit is the perfect accompaniment to our programs," says Condello, who has 4 decades of dance education under her belt. Video content is also available at the MOSI + MOO Learning Toolkit channel.

Besides building their own studio set with a crew of family and friends, designing the puppets, plus writing and producing the shows, Condello and Scotchmer also co-wrote and recorded a MOSI + MOO Volume 1 album of original songs with their composer friend, Sheila Philcox. These catchy, upbeat tunes, with nods to jazz and salsa, feature puppeteers Sixt and Vitko, and can be found on all music streaming apps.

New MOSI + MOO programming is released every Friday; this week's theme takes children on an imaginary adventure under the big top to perform in front of a circus audience with MOSI, MOO and Belle.

SOURCE The Idea Kiosk

For further information: Jody Scotchmer, Executive Producer, MOSI + MOO, 416.471.5165, [email protected]