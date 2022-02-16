In-Person Laughter Is Back at The Second City Toronto

Performances and classes resume at theater's temporary location

TORONTO, Feb. 16, 2022 /CNW/ -- The Second City Toronto is thrilled to announce that performances will resume (again) after in-person entertainment was paused due to the ongoing pandemic. The theater's temporary home at 2800 Danforth Avenue will feature two shows:

Welcome Back to the Future

The future is finally here...and we're ready to laugh. Join actual humans in an actual theatre having actual fun as The Second City's Mainstage ensemble toasts being all together again. From improv games to classic sketches to sizzling satire, this experience is a great way for us all to laugh our way into the new normal. Performance resume February 24th.

The Second City Swipes Right: An Incomplete Guide to The Ultimate Date Night

A new show from The Second City Touring Company! Bring your partner, lover, significant other, spouse, friend with benefits, friend with EXTRA benefits, platonic BFF, or your spectacularly single self to this brand-new experience you've been aching for. Spend a naughty 90 minutes with our caliente cast of comedians as they (consensually) annihilate everything that turns us on—and off—about love, dating, relationships, and everything else in-between the sheets!

Ticket prices for both shows start at $33 and can be purchased online at comedybar.ca.

In-person classes at The Second City Training Centre resumed last month. Class information and registration can be found at secondcity.com.

The Second City takes the health and safety of its patrons, talent, students, and staff very seriously. In addition to strict sanitization standards, proof of vaccination is required for anyone 5 years old and up entering the building. Masks are required indoors at all times except when eating or drinking.

About The Second City

The Second City is one of the world's most influential and prolific comedy theatres. Established in Toronto in 1973, the legendary comedy company has been the starting point for award-winning actors and directors including Gilda Radner, John Candy, Bill Murray, Catherine O'Hara, John Belushi, Eugene Levy, Mike Myers, Day Aykroyd, Martin Short, Keegan-Michael Key, Steve Carell, Tina Fey, Amy Poehler, Sam Richardson, Chris Farley, Steven Yeun, Lauren Ash, Amber Ruffin, Suzy Nakamura, and Stephen Colbert, among many others.

