$12.7 million provided to them through the REINFORCEMENT program

MONTREAL, April 3, 2023 /CNW/ - Since June 2022, $12.7 million has been awarded to 4963 artists and cultural workers through the REINFORCEMENT program created and managed by the Artists' Foundation (AF). The AF has fulfilled its mission to support professionals in the performing arts, one of the cultural sectors most affected by the pandemic. With REINFORCEMENT, which was launched with funding from the Canada Performing Arts Workers Resilience Fund, the AF was the only organization in Quebec and one of only four in the country authorized to distribute this direct financial support. From June to March, it received no fewer than 7230 applications for this subsidy.

In addition to the creation of REINFORCEMENT (which provided support of up to $2500/person), the $12.7 million in funding allowed the AF to deploy:

The Psychological Support Fund: This funding of $400,000 ensured that artists could receive free mental health consultations through a partner or money to cover their own therapist's fees.

ensured that artists could receive free mental health consultations through a partner or money to cover their own therapist's fees. The Legal Support Fund: This funding of $400,000 went to artists to help them access free legal consultations with a lawyer who is a member of the Barreau du Québec.

A Foundation that is still vital for artists and cultural workers

"This invaluable support has alleviated the distress of thousands of artists and cultural workers by alleviating the impact of the crisis," said Hélène Côté, Executive Director of the AF. "However, many people still need direct support to pursue their careers and practise their craft in decent conditions. They also have mental health needs that must be addressed."

Ms. Côté hailed the initiative of the Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage, and his ministry toward this essential program while emphasizing that the AF intends to pursue its mission to support local artists. The organization has produced short videos featuring testimonials from people who have received grants through the REINFORCEMENT program that attest to artists' vulnerability while emphasizing the importance of art and culture in our lives.

Assistance provided by REINFORCEMENT per sector and trade,

June 15, 2022 to March 27, 2023 (percentage of total applications) Actors (13.4%)

Street performers (3%)

Multidisciplinary artists (7.8%)

Dramatists (1%)

Singers (3.6%)

Singers and musicians (14.6%)

Circus performers (4.6%)

Musical theatre songwriters or composers (5.5%)

Set, lighting or costume designers (2.6%)

Dancers (7%)

Comedians (1.9%)

Magicians (.3%)

Directors or assistant directors / stage managers (2.4%)

Musicians (18.6%)

Touring staff (.7%)

Stage technicians or support staff (9.6%)

Other cultural workers (2.5%)

Other (3.6%)

About the Artists' Foundation

The Artists' Foundation (AF) is a non-profit organization that has been providing one-time financial assistance since 1984 to local professional artists from all disciplines who are going through a difficult period. Since 2021, it has offered psychosocial support to professionals in the cultural sector through access to immediate assistance. AF professional artists access suitable and equitable living conditions so that they can practise their crafts and pursue their careers. Supporting the AF means playing a leading role in a highly engaged community that cares about local culture and the well-being of its artists.

About the Canada Performing Arts Workers Resilience Fund

Launched in February 2022, this temporary funding program from the Department of Canadian Heritage represented a $60-million envelope to assist performing arts workers in the 2022-2023 fiscal year. It expired on March 31, 2023.

Information

fondationdesartistes.ca/en

SOURCE Fondation des artistes

For further information: Julie Gagnon, 514-713-4381, [email protected]; Isabelle Fafard, 514-865-8157, [email protected]