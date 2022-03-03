IN HONOUR OF WORLD HEARING DAY AND HEARING HEALTH AWARENESS, UNITRON GIFTS NEW HEARING AID DEVICES

OFTEN AN OVERLOOKED ASPECT OF OVERALL WELLBEING, UNITRON IS PROMOTING HEARING HEALTH AND HEARING LOSS PREVENTION BY GIVING BACK.

KITCHENER, ON, March 3, 2022 /CNW/ - Celebrated every year on March 3rd, World Hearing Day is an international event to raise awareness for the prevention of hearing loss and the promotion of proper hearing care. Working within their community and alongside local Hearing Care Professionals (HCPs), Unitron has donated new Blu series hearing aids to two individuals in need of devices in support of this awareness day.

While hearing aids may be necessary for those who experience hearing loss, the cost associated with upgrading technology to combat progressing hearing loss may not be feasible for some, often ranging from $995 to $4,000 CAD per ear.

Recognizing two deserving individuals in their community, Unitron has partnered with local HCPs, Jasmin and Darlene to gift the joy hearing brings to everyday life.

"For many of our patients, COVID-19 has resulted in additional financial strain, which unfortunately has impacted their ability to upgrade their hearing aids," says Jasmin. "No one should have to compromise their ability to hear. We are thrilled to work with Unitron to change these individuals' lives and have a positive impact on their hearing health."

Critical to everyday experiences and connection with others, hearing care is a vital component of overall wellbeing. Promoting regular check-ups, early diagnosis and intervention, as well as ongoing hearing loss prevention, Unitron is committed to bettering the lives of individuals around the world through advanced, award-winning hearing technology solutions.

"Hearing care should never have to be a compromise, but for some, the cost associated with upgrading hearing aid devices cannot be a priority with so many other commitments at hand," says Tina Debeer, Director of Brand Communications at Unitron. "In celebration of World Hearing Day, we wanted to take away that cost, so both of these incredible women can maintain their hearing health and embrace all the wonderful sounds of life."

For more information on Unitron's celebration of World Hearing Day, please visit https://www.unitron.com/global/en_us/press-room.html.

About Unitron

At Unitron, we empower people with life-enhancing hearing experiences that fit seamlessly into their world. Our sound performance technology, experience innovations, and intuitive design work perfectly together for unmatched personalization and optimization. Because everyone deserves to Love the experience.TM For more information, visit unitron.com.

Instagram: @UnitronGlobal

Facebook: @UnitronCanada

Twitter: @UnitronGlobal

LinkedIn: @Unitron-Hearing

SOURCE Unitron

For further information: For media inquiries, please contact: Aleesha McMullin, 519-803-4797, [email protected]