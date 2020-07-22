In Anticipation Of Toronto Film Festival "WingMan" Takes Flight

TORONTO, July 22, 2020 /CNW/ - "WingMan"- the film, starring Mitch Wolfe playing a very flawed, self-absorbed, narcissistic Hollywood executive producer/actor, named Mitch Wolfe, has been selected to be shown at a very prestigious Toronto Film Festival. "WingMan" has been entered into the competition for full-length film features. "We are honored to have been selected by this wonderful Toronto Film Festival which has recognized the extraordinary work of our whole cast and crew who worked for years on this truly creative labor of love and art," said Wolfe, obviously deeply moved by such acclaim to be accorded his directorial debut.

"WingMan" (the little indie that could+did) will be headlining during the festival on Friday, September 11, 2020, at the Royal Cinema, on College at 8pm. The Toronto Film Festival has gone virtual and the indie WingMan has also nailed down the Royal Cinema and is capturing viewers on YouTube and is trending big time on industry-wide IMDB(internet movie data base), the Hollywood bible.

"Wingman" is essentially about the search for redemption.

Following in the footsteps of his heroes Hemingway and Orson Welles, the Wingman sees himself as the "New Hollywood". He has come to Havana,Cuba to escape the dying politically correct "MeToo" inclusive/diversity/equal/gender-fluid Hollywood. To tap into his inner forgotten man. To become a real man. And to re-invent himself as a totally unique and true artist/actor/producer as his last ticket to fame and fortune.

https://www.imdb.com/title/tt12490392/

Click here to view the film: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PsKhX-aPUDY

