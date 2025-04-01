In a push to broaden it's scope of services into Information Technology, Peoplesource announces the Acquisition of Greenlight Tech Staffing

TORONTO, April 1, 2025 /CNW/ - Peoplesource Employment Group Inc., announces today the strategic acquisition of Greenlight Tech Staffing Inc. The acquisition comes in the wake of changes in Information Technology giving way to a renaissance in the industry.

"The evolution of Technology companies has generated a greater need for specialize solutions to meet the evolving and fast moving needs of the industry. Acquiring Greenlight Tech Staffing expands our ability to provide more services to organizations with an eye on enhancing market segments such as Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Security and Software Development" says Peoplesource CEO, John Nalli.

Peoplesource has invested in sophisticated technologies which allows client partners to access fully vetted and credentialed staff quickly and efficiently. In turn, staff have the ability to choose from a host of opportunities best suited to their needs, whether it be a short term project or a full-time placement opportunity.

Greenlight will continue to operate as a standalone enterprise, focused on delivering specialized Information Technology resources to it's longstanding clients and associates. "We pride ourselves on being the most capable provider to both large scope projects and small customized requisitions requiring White Glove Service" says business partner Frank Cianciulli.

About Peoplesource:

Founded in 2003 unlike any other staffing company, Peoplesource provides a continuous partnership to its clients through a unique tiered approach to staffing: Diagnosis and Implementation. As workforce experts, Peoplesource helps organizations efficiently deploy human resources to help with staffing shortages critical to operations. Peoplesource views its relationship with its customers and employees as strategic partnerships. By providing the industry's most diverse selection of staffing resources, Peoplesource retains expertise across the multitude of client settings that it services. The result is that Peoplesource provides best in class customer service for specialized needs, and comprehensive solutions for a variety of challenges; all offered through tailored and customized service offerings.

For more information, please visit:

www.peoplesource.ca

www.gltechstaffing.com

