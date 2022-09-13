In a Local Municipal Election Race for the New Mayor of Vaughan, Danny DeSantis Discusses Crime

Local business leader warns of a rising crime rate in his race for Mayor

VAUGHAN, ON , Sept. 13, 2022 /CNW/ - Violent crime has recently escalated in the City of Vaughan. The biggest fear facing the citizens of Vaughan is coming true - Toronto style crime and violence is creeping onto their streets and growing fast.

Just in the last two months of the summer the people in Vaughan have witnessed murders, stabbings, sexual assaults, and hit and run fatalities. In general, the crime rate in Vaughan may be lower by comparison to the rest of Canada, however, there is an alarming increase in violent crimes all over the City of Vaughan.

Elect Danny DeSantis New Mayor of Vaughan - Tough on Crime

"The current level of violence and crime is unacceptable in Vaughan," said Danny. "Criminals allow fear to spread into our communities distressing our kids and seniors. This is an issue that is very high on my list of things to change."

Danny DeSantis is especially concerned about the increase of violent crimes with weapons. Crimes involving guns causing serious injury or death and the hijacking of people's vehicles are typical in a large city like Toronto. The City of Vaughan needs to improve its efforts to prevent these types of crimes and Danny DeSantis has a decisive plan.

"We need to take some of the resources from certain police services and allocate them to the problem at hand," said Danny. "We have many officers patrolling the city and handing out parking tickets - let's divert some of these resources and increase police visibility in troubled areas."

Danny plans to increase police training and budgets in order to curb the current wave of violent crimes in Vaughan. Criminals need to understand that Vaughan is not a welcoming place for their activities.

Large gatherings of people must also be secured so that the presence of illegal weapons and threats of violence are curbed. Off duty police officers or licensed security guards need to be present at all times during large private functions, in popular local bars, and at nightclubs.

Another issue high on Danny DeSantis's list of action items is hate crimes. Crime against any segment of the population perpetrated solely because of who they are is completely unacceptable.

"Antisemitism and all hate crimes are so insidious," said Danny. "People need to understand that it is not okay to let prejudice and bigotry infect our city. When you promote hate it causes an effect that can be far reaching. Let's work together and end hate crimes."

If you want a big change for the City of Vaughan, vote to elect Danny DeSantis a New Mayor of Vaughan. The city of Vaughan Municipal Election will be held Monday October 24th, 2022.

https://electdesantis.ca

https://facebook.com/electdesantis

https://instagram.com/electdesantis

https://www.linkedin.com/in/danny-desantis-a2337838

https://twitter.com/DeSantisVaughan

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNcjXVnI3Vrnx2YleWC6dKg

SOURCE City of Vaughn - Political Campaign

For further information: including a list of upcoming public appearances or to arrange for an in-person, private interview with Danny DeSantis, please contact Fred at 647-402-7411 | [email protected]