In a Changing Media Landscape, Assemble Launches Peer Intelligence Platform as Business Leaders Seek Trusted Sources

In a business landscape marked by declining trust in media and traditional experts, Assemble today announced its official launch as a curated peer intelligence platform designed to connect senior business leaders with their most reliable resource: the wisdom of experienced peers.

The result of a strategic merger between Executive Platforms and Board.org, Assemble emerges at a critical inflection point. As trust in traditional information sources continues to erode, 85% of business leaders report suffering from "decision distress" – finding it difficult to make confident choices as traditional sources and partners fail to meet their emerging needs.

"Shorter timelines, novel issues, cost constraints and declining trust have left leaders needing new tools to support them," said Aaron Kissel, CEO of Assemble. "Assemble provides near real-time support powered by the actual state of practice of executives like them, at a fraction of the cost and time demanded by traditional sources."

Assemble's approach reflects a fundamental truth: in an era of information abundance but trust scarcity, the wisdom of experienced peers has become invaluable. The platform creates professionally facilitated communities where leaders can access market-tested insights from others who have navigated similar challenges, enabling more confident decision-making across critical business functions.

At launch, Assemble is already serving more than 1,600 of the world's largest companies across finance, human capital, manufacturing, marketing, technology, supply chain, and other key disciplines. The platform provides organization-wide support through facilitated group discussions, industry-specific summits, one-on-one connections, thought leadership, and personalized guidance – all designed to bridge the gap between data overload and decision clarity.

Alexander Jutkowitz, Executive in Residence at Falfurrias Capital Partners, noted, "Assemble represents a transformative approach to leadership support, combining in-person conversations with always-on, trusted peer communities. The Falfurrias team is steadfast in its commitment to Assemble's offering. We can't wait to see what the team accomplishes together."

