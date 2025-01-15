WEST HANTS, NS, Jan. 15, 2025 /CNW/ - Additional public transit options will be available for West Hants residents following an investment of more than $410,000 from the federal and provincial governments through the Rural Transit Solutions Fund.

Member of Parliament Kody Blois, Member of the Legislative Assembly Melissa Sheehy-Richard, and Executive Directors for West Hants Dial-A-Ride, Kim Fahie, announced this funding, which will enable West Hants Dial-A-Ride to expand their fleet with the purchase of two hybrid accessible vehicles and two zero-emission vehicles. These additional vehicles will help residents of West Hants complete their day-to-day activities, such as going to work, attending medical activities, participating in social activities and visiting loved ones. Investments in public transit enhance the quality of life for residents with limited transportation options.

The Rural Transit Solutions Fund complements Canada's strengthened climate plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. Through the plan the federal government has committed to providing federal funding for public transit in support of making clean and affordable transportation available in every community.

Quotes

"Accessibility to public transit is important to the well-being of every community. This investment will pave the way to a more sustainable transportation system for a stronger, healthier West Hants community."

Kody Blois, Member of Parliament for Kings—Hants, on behalf of the Honourable Nathaniel Erskine-Smith, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"West Hants needs safe, reliable and environmentally friendly transportation options. Everyone deserves to be able to get where they need to go. It improves our quality of life, and helps create a stronger economic future for Nova Scotia. I'm proud that we have been able to support West Hants Dial-A-Ride as they expand to help more people in our community."

Melissa Sheehy-Richard, Member of the Legislative Assembly for Hants West, on behalf of Public Works Minister Fred Tilley

"The funding from the Department of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada will allow Dial A Ride (DAR) to add to our fleet so we can meet the current and future demands for our service. This opportunity will also allow us to expand our Electric Vehicles fleet and move away from having gas vehicles in the future, which would not have been possible with our current resources."

Kim Fahie, Executive Director, Family Resource Centre of West Hants

Quick Facts

The federal government is investing $335,765 in these two projects through the Rural Transit Solutions Fund (RTSF). The Province of Nova Scotia is contributing $81,893 and West Hants Dial-A-Ride is contributing $2,049 .

in these two projects through the Rural Transit Solutions Fund (RTSF). The Province of is contributing and West Hants Dial-A-Ride is contributing . Federal funding is conditional on the signing of the contribution agreement.

The RTSF supports the development and expansion of locally driven transit solutions, by helping residents of rural, remote, Indigenous and Northern Communities conduct their day-to-day activities, like access services, go to work, school, medical appointments, and visit loved ones.

Through the Capital stream, eligible applicants can apply for a federal contribution of up to $10 million to help cover the cost of capital assets, which includes purchasing vehicles, and supporting infrastructure (e.g., bus stops and charging stations) for a new or an expanded transit system.

to help cover the cost of capital assets, which includes purchasing vehicles, and supporting infrastructure (e.g., bus stops and charging stations) for a new or an expanded transit system. Applications are currently being accepted under the Rural Transit Solutions Fund's Capital Project stream, until March 4, 2025 . Eligible Indigenous recipients have until April 8, 2025 to apply.

. Eligible Indigenous recipients have until to apply. A minimum of 10% of RTSF's funding is allocated to projects that benefit Indigenous populations and communities.

The new Canada Public Transit Fund (CPTF) will provide an average of $3 billion a year of permanent funding to respond to local transit needs by enhancing integrated planning, improving access to public transit and active transportation, and supporting the development of more affordable, sustainable, and inclusive communities.

a year of permanent funding to respond to local transit needs by enhancing integrated planning, improving access to public transit and active transportation, and supporting the development of more affordable, sustainable, and inclusive communities. The CPTF meets the needs of communities of all sizes, from large metropolitan areas, to mid-size and smaller communities, including rural, remote, northern and Indigenous communities.

Since 2015, the federal government has committed over $30 billion for public transit and active transportation projects. These historic investments have resulted in close to 2000 projects across the country.

for public transit and active transportation projects. These historic investments have resulted in close to 2000 projects across the country. The funding announced today builds on the federal government's work through the Atlantic Growth Strategy to create well-paying jobs and strengthen local economies.

