Improving mobile connectivity to keep people safe in Quebec

Government of Canada investment expanded mobile service to Indigenous community in Mauricie

OTTAWA, ON, July 10, 2026 /CNW/ - Everyone needs reliable and affordable cellular connectivity, no matter where they live in Canada. That is why the Government of Canada is investing in projects that expand mobile service in underserved communities across the country.

Today, the Honourable Buckley Belanger, Secretary of State for Rural Development, announced the completion of an $806,285 federally funded project with Bell Canada to expand mobile connectivity to 28 kilometres of roadway in Obedjiwan (Atikamekw of Opitciwan First Nation), Quebec. This project was completed in June 2025 and is now providing service to the community.

This funding was provided through the Universal Broadband Fund, a program designed to ensure that Canadians in rural, remote and Indigenous communities have access to reliable high-speed Internet and mobile services.

Ensuring access to secure and reliable mobile connectivity for Indigenous communities supports the government's commitment to implement the Calls for Justice from the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls, which include a call for the funding of safe transit, transportation and infrastructure.

Better connectivity means people have more tools in moments of danger, enabling them to get help when they need it and helping victims of violence access online resources. The Government of Canada will continue to make investments in infrastructure to build strong communities and help create a safer Canada for everyone.

Quotes

"No one should have to worry about having a cell signal when they need help most. That's why we're investing to give people in Obedjiwan better cellular connectivity to stay safe, stay connected and access the services they rely on. It's another example of how we're working to support rural, remote and Indigenous communities."

– The Honourable Buckley Belanger, Secretary of State for Rural Development

"As someone who knows the Mauricie region well, I understand how important reliable connectivity is for communities like Obedjiwan. This investment will help residents stay connected, access emergency services when they need them, and participate more fully in the digital economy. Our government is committed to building strong communities and creating a safer Canada for all."

– The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Finance and National Revenue

"Mobile connectivity plays a vital role in how people live, work and access emergency services. Bell is proud to have partnered on this project to expand mobile service in Obedjiwan (Atikamekw of Opitciwan), helping strengthen connectivity for residents and travellers. Advancing how people connect with each other and the world is at the heart of everything we do, and this project reflects that commitment."

– Karine Moses, Senior Vice President, Sales and Vice Chair, Quebec, Bell

Quick facts

The Universal Broadband Fund is a $3.225 billion investment by the Government of Canada designed to help provide high-speed Internet access to 98% of Canadian households by the end of 2026 and 100% by 2030 and to improve mobile services across the country.

This fund contains a $50 million stream for mobile projects that primarily benefit Indigenous communities.

To date, nine projects to provide improved cellular coverage on over 1,100 kilometres of road, including 100% cellular connectivity along British Columbia's "Highway of Tears," have been announced under the Universal Broadband Fund.

Today, over 99% of Canadians have mobile coverage where they live. However, gaps remain in Indigenous communities and along major highways and roadways.

Indigenous women, girls, Two-Spirit individuals and gender-diverse people are more likely to go missing or be murdered than non-Indigenous women.

Associated links

Stay connected

Follow Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada on social media.

X (Twitter): @ISED_CA | Facebook: Canadian Innovation | Instagram: @cdninnovation | LinkedIn: Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

SOURCE Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

Contacts: Connor Burton, Senior Communications and Issues Advisor and Press Secretary, Office of the Secretary of State for Rural Development, [email protected], 343-549-8093; Media Relations, Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, [email protected]