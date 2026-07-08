Canada and Republic of Korea sign memorandum of understanding to advance AI innovation and safety

OTTAWA, ON, July 8, 2026 /CNW/ - The Canadian Artificial Intelligence Safety Institute and the Korea Artificial Intelligence Safety Institute (Korea AISI) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to strengthen international cooperation on artificial intelligence (AI) safety. Through this collaboration, the two institutes are reaffirming their commitment to advancing a robust and responsible global approach to AI safety.

Under this agreement, the institutes will exchange information on AI technologies, risks, methodologies, tools and evaluations, as well as frameworks and guidelines related to the safe development and application of AI. They will also work together to support internationally recognized and interoperable guidelines and standards for the evaluation of frontier AI technologies.

The MOU supports continuous, open dialogue between the two institutes. This collaboration will allow both parties to share expertise and best practices on a range of emerging issues, including how to address risks stemming from synthetic content that is generated or significantly modified by AI.

The partnership also underscores the shared commitment of both countries to advancing AI measurement science. The two institutes will explore opportunities to develop and refine tools, methods and frameworks designed to support robust testing and evaluation of AI systems from development through to deployment. As AI technology rapidly evolves, the two countries will work together to consider innovative approaches to risk mitigation. This could include technical safeguards, specialized oversight tools and new risk management methodologies.

The institutes will maintain regular consultations, enabling both to identify emerging priorities and areas for meaningful collaboration.

Quotes

"The Republic of Korea is one of the world's great technology success stories. Korea has built global leadership in semiconductors, advanced manufacturing, digital innovation and now artificial intelligence. Canada is proud to partner with a country that understands both the promise of technology and the importance of building it responsibly. Through this agreement, Canada and Korea will work together to not only advance safe, trustworthy AI that drives innovation but also protect people from its risks and help set a high standard for the world."

– The Honourable Evan Solomon, Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Innovation and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario

"AI safety is a challenge that no single nation can meet on its own. Through this memorandum of understanding, the Republic of Korea and Canada will jointly advance evaluation methodologies and measurement science for frontier AI, laying the groundwork for internationally interoperable safety standards. Korea AISI sees itself not as a regulator but as a sherpa guiding the way toward a safe AI era, and we are honoured to chart that path alongside a trusted partner like Canada."

– Myuhng-Joo Kim, Executive Director, Korea Artificial Intelligence Safety Institute

Quick facts

Canada and the Republic of Korea are partnering to advance their global leadership in AI innovation and safety, including responsible AI development.

The MOU will support the creation of internationally recognized standards, strengthening oversight and evaluation of frontier AI technologies.

The agreement supports coordinated action to address emerging risks from synthetic AI-generated content and to promote robust testing throughout the AI life cycle.

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Contacts: Peter Wall, Deputy Chief of Staff and Director of Communications, Office of the Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Innovation and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario, [email protected]; Media Relations: Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, [email protected]