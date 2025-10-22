OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 22, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of International Trade and to the Secretary of State (International Development) Yasir Naqvi, the honourable Greg Fergus, Member of Parliament for Hull-Aylmer, and Member of Parliament Tatiana Auguste announced over $2.8 million, on behalf of the Honourable Marjorie Michel, Minister of Health, to support 26 recipients through the Promoting Health Equity: Mental Health of Black Canadians Fund. All of the projects receiving funding are Black-led, community-based initiatives that promote mental health and well-being in Black communities.

This funding is intended to support community-based culture-focused projects aiming to increase equity in health and address the underlying determinants of mental health, including anti-Black racism.

The Government of Canada continues to remove barriers and help increase the resources needed to create environments conducive to improving the mental health of Black Canadians by supporting community-based projects that address health and social inequalities.

Quotes

"Black Canadians face significant barriers to accessing mental health services and support. With this funding and by working alongside Black community organizations, we will reduce barriers and help increase culturally appropriate mental health resources for Black Canadians.."

The Honourable Marjorie Michel

Minister of Health

"This important fund supports Black-led, community-based initiatives that address the social determinants of health, therefore improving the mental health and well-being of Black communities across Canada. I want to thank all those organizations who lead and support these transformative projects."

Yasir Naqvi

Member of Parliament for Ottawa Centre, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of International Trade and to the Secretary of State (International Development) (Parliamentary Secretary)

"Community organizations have a deep understanding of the cultural realities of their members. The government is proud to partner with these funded organizations that provide accessible mental health programs and resources that foster a sense of belonging, cultural connection, and emotional well-being to Black communities."

The Honourable Greg Fergus

Member of Parliament for Hull-Aylmer

"Black people in Canada often face unique barriers to care such as systemic biases, anti-Black racism and a lack of culturally informed resources. This latest investment will enhance the knowledge and capacity necessary for organizations to engage communities with programs specifically tailored to Black communities."

Tatiana Auguste

Member of Parliament for Terrebonne

Quick facts

Through Budget 2024, $4 million was provided to the Public Health Agency of Canada to continue supporting initiatives through the Mental Health of Black Canadians Fund. Funding helps support community-led initiatives that increase health equity and promote the mental health of Black people in Canada.

In Fall 2024, the Public Health Agency of Canada launched three solicitations to provide grants and contributions funding through the Promoting Health Equity: Mental Health of Black Canadians Fund for organizations that support the mental health of Black communities.

In total, 29 projects were supported through Budget 2024 funding.

The Inequalities in mental health, well-being and wellness in Canada report examines inequalities in mental health. The first of its kind, the report examines how a combination of social, economic and environmental factors can influence the health of individuals.

