BEHCHOKO, NT, Feb. 27, 2025 /CNW/ - The illegal toxic drug supply and overdose crisis is having tragic impacts on communities throughout Canada. Our family, friends and neighbours have been impacted by this tragic public health crisis. Canada's approach is focused on providing access to a full continuum of health care services and leveraging tools at our disposal to save lives, connect people to care, and keep communities safe.

Yesterday, Michael McLeod, Member of Parliament for Northwest Territories on behalf of the Honourable Ya'ara Saks, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health, announced more than $1.9 million to Tlicho Leagia Ts'iili Ko for their project "Tlicho No One Left Alone". This project will provide counseling and recovery coaching, harm reduction, and after care services and assist people who are on their recovery journey in the Tlicho region of Northwest Territories.

The project will also train people with lived and living experience, staff, and Indigenous community members on recovery coaching to establish a community support system to get people the care they need.

The Government of Canada is committed to supporting community partners and organizations working to save lives. This project is funded through the Substance Use and Addictions Program (SUAP).

"We recognize the tragic toll substance use is taking on families, friends and communities across Canada. Our comprehensive and compassionate approach is about connecting people to care and saving lives. We are supporting community organizations that have deep roots in their communities, the trust of their clients and the first-hand knowledge needed to make a real difference in people's lives. We are using every tool at our disposal to end this crisis and build a safer, healthier and more caring future for all Canadians".

The Honourable Ya'ara Saks

Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health

"Canada continues to face the tragedies of the illegal toxic drug supply and overdose crisis, a crisis that does not spare people living here in Behchoko or in any community. We are committed to supporting organizations who have the trust of their communities and are helping connect people who are struggling to the care and supports they need. We will continue to work together to connect people to health care and help save lives".

Michael McLeod

Memer of Parliament for Northwest Territories

"Substance Use and Addictions is not a standalone problem neither it can be addressed with a one fits all approach. As it is rooted and intersected with many issues, we need to have a community and evidence based as well as culturally safe approach to address this problem which is causing pain and suffering in our communities. Therefore, with this Substance Use and Addictions Program (SUAP) funding through Health Canada Tłįchǫ Łeàgı̨ą Ts'ı̨ı̨lı̨ Kǫ / Tlicho Friendship Centre (TLTK) is initiating to implement a community-based programming in all four Tlicho communities (Behchoko, Whati, Gameti, and Wekweeti). With a collaborative and collective strengths within our communities we strongly believe that we will be able to make a positive impact in Tlicho communities".

-Tłįchǫ Łeàgı̨ą Ts'ı̨ı̨lı̨ Kǫ / Tlicho Friendship Centre, Behchoko, Northwest Territories

Through investments announced in Budget 2023, the Government of Canada is providing $144 million through SUAP to fund community support services and other evidence-based public health interventions.

is providing through SUAP to fund community support services and other evidence-based public health interventions. Since 2017, over $700 million has been invested in more than 440 projects under Health Canada's SUAP.

