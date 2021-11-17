Improvements in Flight Operations Expediting Global Commercial Avionics Market Growth

Asia-Pacific (APAC), North America (NA), and Europe will be the top three avionics markets over the forecast period. The high aircraft orders from airlines are driving the acceleration of the avionics market in APAC. Similarly, regulatory mandates from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) will inflate the demand for avionics in NA and Europe.

For further information on this analysis, please visit: http://frost.ly/6i7

"With sustainable aviation gaining traction, regulatory authorities are using a phased approach to reduce the industry's carbon footprint, resulting in the acceleration of the research and development of new aircraft that are either 100% electric or are a hybrid model," said Waseem Ahmed Khan, Industry Analyst, Aerospace & Defense Practice, Frost & Sullivan. "This has also resulted in the creation of a new revenue stream in the form of UAM (urban air mobility). Many leading aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and mobility and technology companies are also focusing on the development of electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, which will bring in new growth opportunities for avionics suppliers."

Khan added: "As OEMs move to lower aircraft weight and power consumption in their latest models, the adoption of integrated modular avionics (IMA) solutions will increase. This will result in many advantages for OEMs, such as weight reduction, enhanced flexibility, reduction in part requirements, and faster integration. The adoption of IMA also has a significant impact on maintenance costs as it replaces numerous separate processors and line replaceable units (LRUs) with fewer, more centralized processing units."

To tap into the growth opportunities exposed by the global commercial avionics industry, market participants should focus on:

Increasing R&D investment to develop the latest IMA systems : Avionics suppliers should increase research and development (R&D) investment in the latest IMA systems, replacing the old avionics with minimum aircraft downtime and disruptions to operations.

: Avionics suppliers should increase research and development (R&D) investment in the latest IMA systems, replacing the old avionics with minimum aircraft downtime and disruptions to operations. Partnering with Chinese avionics suppliers to increase their presence in local aircraft platforms : They must check the current state of their business to help local vendors by sharing technical expertise on hardware and software.

: They must check the current state of their business to help local vendors by sharing technical expertise on hardware and software. Offering hardware solutions suitable for low Earth orbit (LEO) capacities: Vendors should develop smaller and cheaper hardware for the SATCOM service portfolio by partnering with satellite operators.

Global Commercial Avionics Growth Opportunities is part of Frost & Sullivan's Global Aerospace & Defense Growth Partnership Service program.

About Frost & Sullivan

For over six decades, Frost & Sullivan has helped build sustainable growth strategies for Fortune 1000 companies, governments, and investors. We apply actionable insights to navigate economic changes, identify disruptive technologies, and formulate new business models to create a stream of innovative growth opportunities that drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Global Commercial Avionics Growth Opportunities



PC08-57

Media Contact:

Srihari Daivanayagam, Corporate Communications

P: +91 44 6681 4412

E: [email protected]

https://www.frost.com

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan

Related Links

www.frost.com

