WINNIPEG, MB, March 19, 2025 /CNW/ - The Riverview Community Centre will benefit from critical upgrades after an investment of $924,079 from the federal government.

The Riverview Community Centre in Winnipeg is a vibrant hub, offering a wide range of recreational, cultural, and sports programming and activities for people of all ages. It brings the community together year-round, serving as a gathering place for recreation and events.

Funding will support critical upgrades to replace aging mechanical systems, as well as interior and exterior components that have exceeded their functional lifespan. These improvements will enhance energy efficiency, reduce operating costs, and ensure the centre can serve the community in a more sustainable and carbon-conscious manner.

Quotes

"This investment will help ensure that Riverview Community Centre continues to serve as a vital space for residents to gather, stay active, and connect with one another. By supporting these upgrades, we are not only enhancing the centre's energy efficiency but also helping reduce operating costs, making it a more accessible and resilient community hub for years to come."

Ben Carr, Member of Parliament for Winnipeg South Centre

"Federal funding has been the cornerstone of our success at Riverview Community Centre, enabling us to fulfill our mission and make a meaningful impact on countless lives. Ben Carr has been a steadfast advocate, helping us turn our vision into reality. His commitment to revitalizing the heart of our community is unmatched. Ben is always willing to roll up his sleeves, volunteer, and lend his support whenever needed, because together, we are creating a stronger, more vibrant community."

Jason Oliver, President of Riverview Community Centre

Quick facts

The federal government is investing $924,079 in this project through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings (GICB) program, while the City of Winnipeg is contributing $53,677 .

in this project through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings (GICB) program, while the is contributing . These enhancements are expected to reduce the facility's energy consumption by an estimated 30.9% and greenhouse gas emissions by 16 tonnes annually.

The GICB program was created in support of Canada's Strengthened Climate Plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. It is supporting the Plan's first pillar by reducing greenhouse gas emissions, increasing energy efficiency, and helping develop higher resilience to climate change.

Strengthened Climate Plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. It is supporting the Plan's first pillar by reducing greenhouse gas emissions, increasing energy efficiency, and helping develop higher resilience to climate change. The program launched in 2021 with an initial investment of $1.5 billion over five years towards green and accessible retrofits, repairs or upgrades.

over five years towards green and accessible retrofits, repairs or upgrades. Budget 2024 announced an additional $500 million to support more projects through GICB until 2029.

to support more projects through GICB until 2029. At least 10% of funding is allocated to projects serving First Nations, Inuit, and Métis communities, including Indigenous populations in urban centres.

For more information, please visit the Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada website at: Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada - Green and Inclusive Community Buildings Program.

As the world moves towards a net-zero economy, people living and working on the Prairies are taking action and are leading to take advantage of growing economic development opportunities.

On December 18, 2023 , the federal government launched the Framework to Build a Green Prairie Economy, which highlights the need for a collaborative, region-specific approach to sustainability, focusing on strengthening the coordination of federal programs, and initiatives with significant investments. This Framework is a first step in a journey that will bring together multiple stakeholders. PrairiesCan, the federal department that diversifies the economy across the Canadian prairies, has dedicated $100 million over three years to support projects aligned with priority areas identified by Prairie stakeholders to build a stronger, more sustainable, and inclusive economy for the Prairie provinces and Canada .

, the federal government launched the Framework to Build a Green Prairie Economy, which highlights the need for a collaborative, region-specific approach to sustainability, focusing on strengthening the coordination of federal programs, and initiatives with significant investments. This Framework is a first step in a journey that will bring together multiple stakeholders. PrairiesCan, the federal department that diversifies the economy across the Canadian prairies, has dedicated over three years to support projects aligned with priority areas identified by Prairie stakeholders to build a stronger, more sustainable, and inclusive economy for the Prairie provinces and . Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada is supporting the Framework to Build a Green Prairie Economy to encourage greater collaboration on investment opportunities, leverage additional funding, and attract new investments across the Prairies that better meet their needs.

Project funding is subject to the negotiation and signing of a contribution agreement between the Government of Canada and recipients.

