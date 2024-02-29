Improved Service for People Living with Visual Impairments and Blindness

The first of its kind store is located at 106-828 West 8th Avenue in Vancouver just North of Vancouver General Hospital. It features a large variety of products from simple items like white canes and talking thermometers to high tech items such as Virtual Reality video magnifiers and Braille displays for computers.

"We regularly run into people who have no idea about the technologies that exist to help them with vision loss," said owner Steve Barclay. "This equipment is highly specialized and there are very few opportunities for people to connect and try out different solutions to improve their quality of life, even optometrists and ophthalmologists aren't typically up to date on what's available, and charities often lack the resources to show more than the bare basics."

Canadian Assistive Technologies works with key funders in the province including agencies for Primary to Grade 12 education, post secondary education, Work BC, Veterans Affairs Canada and to help more people access this critical technology. They provide comprehensive service including home visits, technical support and repair services to ensure clients always have access to their needed supports.

The store now open and can be accessed without an appointment between the hours of 9:00AM to 4:00PM Monday through Friday with weekend appointments available by appointment. There is also a comprehensive website offering shipping anywhere in Canada which includes all their product offerings including solutions for low vision, blindness, dementia support, physical access and augmentative communication solutions for the not verbal at www.canasstech.com

The company's long-term plan is to expand and open more locations of this kind across Canada to bring their service model to more local communities.

SOURCE Canadian Assistive Technology Ltd.

For further information: Press enquiries contact [email protected] 604-367-9480. / Additional Photos in our library access available by request. / Open House Event March 7th 2024 from 12PM to 7PM - This is an excellent change to connect with members of Vancouver's active visually impaired community. This invitation-only event is open to the press but is not for publication.