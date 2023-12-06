BELLEVILLE, ON, Dec. 6, 2023 /CNW/ - The Eastern Ontario Regional Network (EORN), the Government of Canada, the Government of Ontario, and Rogers Communications announced today that Rogers 5G mobile services are now available in additional areas. In building 18 new sites and making upgrades to an additional seven existing sites, Rogers 5G mobile services are now available for the first time for residents in parts of the following areas:

County of Renfrew

County of Northumberland

County of Lennox and Addington

County of Haliburton

County of Frontenac

County of Peterborough

County of Hastings

County of Lanark

United Counties of Leeds and Grenville

City of Quinte West

Alderville First Nation

Algonquins of Pikwakanagan

Curve Lake First Nation

Hiawatha First Nation

Mohawks of the Bay of Quinte

Today's announcement is part of the EORN Cell Gap Project, a $300 million public-private partnership to improve and expand cellular services across rural eastern Ontario. About half the project funding comes from the federal and provincial governments, as well as municipal members of the Eastern Ontario Wardens' Caucus (EOWC) and most of the Eastern Ontario Mayors' Caucus (EOMC). Rogers, which was selected through a competitive bidding process, is providing the balance of the investment.

Through this partnership, Rogers is building approximately 330 new telecommunications sites consisting of both new sites and colocations and upgrading 312 existing sites – bringing vital infrastructure to more municipalities and Indigenous communities in eastern Ontario. To date, upgrades have been completed on 305 existing sites, as well as 58 new cell sites. Rogers, in conjunction with our community partners, is working to accelerate tower construction for 2024 with many new towers planned to come online throughout the year.

The wireless expansion project is enhancing public safety and providing peace of mind for all residents so they can call emergency services and use navigation apps along the rural and remote roadways in eastern Ontario.

"By improving cellular and internet service infrastructure, we are helping ensure that rural communities can prosper in our increasingly digital world," said the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities. "We are proud to support the EORN Cell Gap Project, because with 5G services expanding across Eastern Ontario, more residents are connecting to essential services online and enjoying the additional opportunities that come with 5G mobile services."

"Today's announcement is another step towards our government's goal of building stronger, more connected communities across the province," said Kinga Surma, Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure. "With these new cellular towers, we are helping to ensure communities in rural eastern Ontario have seamless cellular connectivity that they can rely on to access critical health services, operate and grow a business, participate in the agriculture sector, work and learn online, and stay connected with loved ones."

"We are grateful for the support of our federal, provincial and municipal partners in helping us close the gap in mobile services," said EORN Chair Pierre Leroux. "Rogers' network expansion will give local residents access to better cell services that are essential for economic growth and improved quality of life."

"Together with our government partners and the Eastern Ontario Regional Network, we are proud to bring residents and businesses in these ten communities access to the best 5G technology, closing gaps in wireless coverage and increasing safety along highways," said Phil Hartling, President, Wireless, Rogers. "As Canada's only national 5G network operator, we are making long-term investments to bring all Canadians the best and most reliable 5G wireless network in the country."

About EORN

Eastern Ontario Regional Network (EORN) strives to fuel economic development and growth by working regionally to improve and leverage broadband access and cell connectivity. EORN is a non-profit organization created by the Eastern Ontario Wardens' Caucus (EOWC). Since 2010, it has helped bring hundreds of millions of dollars in federal, provincial and private sector investment to improve connectivity across the rural region.

As part of its Cell Gap Project, EORN is working with Indigenous communities to ensure that new cell infrastructure is built with respect for Indigenous treaty rights and heritage. Based on input from several First Nations, EORN has committed to exceeding industry practice, and is conducting archaeological assessments on most new tower sites.

From 2010 to 2014, EORN helped to enhance broadband access for nearly 90 per cent of eastern Ontario through a $175 million public-private partnership. The network was funded by federal, provincial, and municipal governments and private sector service providers. By the end of the project, 423,000 homes and businesses were able to access services of up to 10 Mbps download. It also spurred an additional $100 million of private sector investment in the region beyond initial commitments.

About Rogers Communications Inc.

Rogers is Canada's leading wireless, cable and media company that provides connectivity and entertainment to Canadian consumers and businesses across the country. Rogers shares are publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: RCI.A and RCI.B) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: RCI). For more information, please visit: rogers.com or investors.rogers.com.

