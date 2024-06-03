PETERBOROUGH, ON, June 3, 2024 /CNW/ - The Eastern Ontario Regional Network (EORN), the Government of Canada, the Government of Ontario, and Rogers Communications announced today that Rogers 5G mobile services are now available in 21 communities across Eastern Ontario. Forty-two new cell towers and four additional upgrades to existing sites are completed, and now offer Rogers 5G mobile services to residents, businesses and visitors.

Rogers 5G mobile services are now available in parts of the following areas:

City of Kawartha Lake

County of Frontenac

County of Haliburton,

County of Hastings

County of Lanark

County of Lennox and Addington

County of Northumberland

County of Peterborough

County of Prince Edward

County of Renfrew

United Counties of Leeds and Grenville

United Counties of Prescott and Russell

United Counties of Stormont, Dundas and Glengarry

City of Kingston

Town of Gananoque

Alderville First Nation

Algonquins of Pikwakanagan

Curve Lake First Nation

Hiawatha First Nation

Mohawks of the Bay of Quinte

Mohawks of Akwesasne

Today's announcement is part of the EORN Cell Gap Project, a $300-million public-private partnership to improve and expand cellular services across rural Eastern Ontario. About half the project is co-funded by federal and provincial governments, as well as municipal members of the Eastern Ontario Wardens' Caucus (EOWC) and most of the Eastern Ontario Mayors' Caucus (EOMC). Rogers Communications, which was selected through a competitive bidding process, is providing the balance of the investment.

Through this partnership, Rogers Communications is building approximately 332 new telecommunications cell towers consisting of newly built and co-located sites, which are sites shared with other providers. In addition, 312 existing sites will be upgraded – bringing vital infrastructure to more municipalities and Indigenous communities in Eastern Ontario. To date, 309 sites have already been upgraded and 100 new cell towers have been completed. Rogers Communications, in conjunction with our community partners, is working to accelerate tower construction, with ongoing plans for several new towers.

The wireless expansion project is enhancing public safety and improving navigation capabilities along rural and remote roadways.

"High-speed, reliable, and affordable cellular services are essential for Canadians to succeed today," said the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities. "We are proud to support this project, and I am incredibly excited about today's milestone with even more Ontarians now able to access enhanced broadband services and all the benefits that come with it."

"Our government is continuing to make progress to deliver reliable cellular services for families, businesses and residents across eastern Ontario" said the Honourable Kinga Surma, Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure. "By investing in EORN's Cell Gap project and working closely with our municipal partners we are getting shovels in the ground faster to build stronger, safer, more connected and resilient communities for everyone."

"By working together, the federal, provincial and municipal governments along with our private sector partner, Rogers Communications, are bringing access to improved cell services to our residents, businesses and to those that travel in our region", said EORN Interim Chair Jennifer Murphy. "Reliable cell service is critical for public safety and will aid economic development in our communities."

"Together with our government partners and the Eastern Ontario Regional Network, we are proud to bring 5G service to residents and businesses in more Eastern Ontario communities," said Phil Hartling, President, Wireless, Rogers. "We are making long-term investments to keep Canadians connected, including now with Rogers 5G Home Internet, delivering home internet service over the largest and most reliable 5G network in Canada."

About EORN

Eastern Ontario Regional Network (EORN) strives to fuel economic development and growth by working regionally to improve and leverage broadband access and cell connectivity. EORN is a non-profit organization created by the Eastern Ontario Wardens' Caucus (EOWC). Since 2010, it has helped bring hundreds of millions of dollars in federal, provincial and private sector investment to improve connectivity across the rural region.

As part of its Cell Gap Project, EORN is working with Indigenous communities to ensure that new cell infrastructure is built with respect for Indigenous treaty rights and heritage. Based on input from several First Nations, EORN has committed to exceeding industry practice, and is conducting archaeological assessments on most new tower sites.

From 2010 to 2014, EORN helped to enhance broadband access for nearly 90 per cent of eastern Ontario through a $175 million public-private partnership. The network was funded by federal, provincial, and municipal governments and private sector service providers. By the end of the project, 423,000 homes and businesses were able to access services of up to 10 Mbps download. It also spurred an additional $100 million of private sector investment in the region beyond initial commitments.

About Rogers Communications Inc.

Rogers is Canada's leading wireless, cable and media company that provides connectivity and entertainment to Canadian consumers and businesses across the country. Rogers shares are publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: RCI.A and RCI.B) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: RCI). For more information, please visit: rogers.com or investors.rogers.com.

SOURCE Eastern Ontario Regional Network

For further information: Lisa Severson, Eastern Ontario Regional Network, Director of Communications, 613-213-8520, [email protected]; Rogers Communications, [email protected], 1-844-226-1338