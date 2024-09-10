Impro.AI and DIGITAL partner to help companies elevate employee and enterprise performance, now empowering managers, mentors and coaches with an AI Assistant

Innovative project in collaboration with DIGITAL, TELUS, and the University of Victoria set to transform employee performance.

TORONTO and VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 10, 2024 /CNW/ - Impro.AI, a leader in performance strategy solutions, announced today a groundbreaking project to develop an advanced AI Assistant that will enable corporate managers, mentors and coaches to help employees elevate their performance to new levels. This initiative is receiving co-investment from DIGITAL, Canada's Global Innovation Cluster for digital technologies. This investment aims to disrupt the corporate training industry and accelerate organizational growth through enhanced employee performance management.

The project builds on Impro's existing application, which supports enterprise employees with human-led, one-on-one performance guidance augmented with AI. The new AI Assistant will proactively guide Impro's performance strategists as well as corporate managers, mentors and coaches on improving employee performance, as measured through key performance indicators (KPIs) such as revenue increases, cost savings, and cost avoidance.

The AI Assistant will have several key features designed to help managers, mentors and coaches enhance employee performance and development, including:

Delivering timely insights that offer actionable suggestions and highlight relevant advanced behaviors, habits and skills (such as GenAI proficiency) to keep employees motivated, growing and performing;

With automated analyses, it will summarize performance coaching sessions and identify behavioral patterns over time, facilitating a deeper understanding of individual progress and growth opportunities; and

Empowering employees to contribute to their company's financial health through projects that drive revenue increases, realize cost savings and avoid cost inflation.

"This project represents a significant leap forward in enabling companies to continuously elevate their performance," said Josh Blair, CEO of Impro.AI. "By using AI technology, we are enhancing the capabilities of managers, mentors and coaches to help enterprise employees achieve new levels of growth and performance, and to measure their impact through direct contributions to the bottom-line of their companies."

"AI is a cornerstone of industrial productivity, service delivery, and success for Canadian companies." said Nadia Shaikh-Naeem, Vice President of Programs at DIGITAL. "By uniting industry leaders, innovators, and academic partners, we're building the foundation for tomorrow's breakthroughs and ensuring Canada remains at the cutting-edge of global AI innovation and commercialization. We're proud to support organizations like Impro.AI to bring employee performance management to new heights and contribute to positioning Canada as a global leader in these emerging usages of AI."

The collaboration involves key partners, with TELUS serving as a testing ground for the virtual assistant, while the University of Victoria's Gustavson School of Business will validate the results and develop a comprehensive academic case study.

To learn more about this transformative project, follow DIGITAL and Impro on LinkedIn.

DIGITAL is Canada's leader in accelerating the development and commercialization of Canadian-made digital technologies that address some of the most pressing needs across our economy and society. DIGITAL's model of collaborative innovation and co-investment advances the success of Canadian businesses through the development, adoption and commercialization of Canadian-made technologies while also growing a workforce that is skilled to fill the jobs of a growing digital economy.

DIGITAL brings together businesses, academia, community and government agencies to solve some of industry and society's biggest challenges - better and faster than any single organization can do on its own. Through the powerful model that combines cross-sector collaboration, Canadian IP creation and results-based co-investment, we unlock the potential of Canadian industry to lead and succeed in the digital world.

Ahead of the curve starts here. For more information, visit digitalsupercluster.ca

Impro.AI is at the forefront of AI-assisted performance strategy solutions. By combining advanced AI technologies with deep expertise in cognitive science and business strategy, Impro.AI empowers organizations to make smarter decisions, solve complex problems more efficiently, and drive unprecedented growth.

Transform your workforce. Accelerate your growth. For more information, visit www.impro.ai

