IMPRESSIONIST MASTERWORKS COME TO LIFE BEGINNING AUGUST 10 AT TORONTO'S CAA THEATRE

The first of its kind immersive 3D experience transports guests into stunning Impressionist paintings

Selling over 75,000 tickets in Montreal, Lasting Impressions in 3D comes to Toronto before heading to Europe

"Where world class art meets technology at its finest" – CBS News

"Mesmerizing" – Miami Herald

"Will last in the minds of awestruck spectators for months to come" – Montreal Gazette

Running in Toronto August 10 - October 8

Tickets available now at LastingImpressionsIn3D.com

TORONTO, Aug. 3, 2023 /CNW/ - Lasting Impressions in 3D, a breathtaking art event which features over 160 masterworks by 17 of the greatest French Impressionist painters, lands in Toronto from August 10 to October 8, 2023, at CAA Theatre. Over nine weeks, audiences will experience the next generation of immersive technology including state-of-the-art 3D motion sculpting and holographics allowing viewers to step into some of the most famous and beloved paintings of all time. Guests will feel transported to where the greatest impressionist painters stood while they created their masterpieces watching trees sway in the breeze, rippling water, and clouds floating in the sky.

Photo Credit: Susan Moss (CNW Group/Lasting Impressions in 3D)

Toronto's CAA Theatre has been transformed to create the intimacy and ambience of a Parisian Café with reserved cabaret style seating taking over the main level. The experience is enhanced by a light menu of food and drinks, including wine, champagne, charcuterie, cheese plates and more.

After receiving rave reviews in Miami, Orlando, Montreal and Quebec City, the works of Lasting Impressions revered artists including Paul Cézanne, Edgar Degas, Paul Gaugin, Eva Gonzales, Claude Monet, Camille Pissarro, Pierre-Auguste Renoir, Georges Seurat and Vincent Van Gogh, come to life in Toronto. Accompanied by the musical masterworks of Debussy, Ravel and other composers, as well as French standards by Edith Piaf, Charles Aznavour, Nana Mouskouri and more creates an unforgettably transformative experience appreciated by all ages.

LASTING IMPRESSIONS IN 3D KEY INFO

Runs August 10 – October 8, 2023

– CAA Theatre (651 Yonge Street , Toronto )

Tickets

Tickets (all reserved seating) from $44.50 now on sale at LastingImpressionsIn3D.com

Schedule

Tuesday – Thursday: 2 p.m. & 4:30 p.m.

& Fridays: 4:30 p.m. & 7 p.m.

& Saturdays: 2 p.m. , 4:30 p.m. & 7 p.m.

, & Sundays: 11:30 a.m. , 2 p.m. & 4:30 p.m.

, & Running Time: 1 hours 40 mins (including intermission)

Full press release here.

SOURCE Lasting Impressions in 3D

For further information: Dillon Shaver, rock-it promotions, [email protected]