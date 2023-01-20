MONTREAL, Jan. 20, 2023 /CNW Telbec/ - A proactive approach that prioritizes the wellbeing and development of employees has secured a Canadian Top Employer spot for Imperial Tobacco Canada.

"We are thrilled to be certified as one of the 2023 Top Employers in Canada," said Ralf Wittenberg, President and CEO of Imperial Tobacco Canada. "Our employees are the backbone of our company, and we are committed to providing them with a positive and supportive work environment where they can thrive. This recognition validates the work we have done over the past few years to listen to what employees value and act on the feedback, while maintaining a laser focus on performance."

Top Employer Certification is granted by the Top Employers Institute, an independent organization that studies the employee offerings of major employers around the world. The certification recognizes employers that provide best-in-class employment practices, allowing employees to develop themselves personally and professionally, while driving business results.

Imperial Tobacco Canada has kept employee wellness front and centre. However, employee feedback prompted the company to focus specifically on mental health and social connectivity, with activities and dedicated events organized around each topic. For example, last spring, the company devoted an entire week to mental health featuring multiple activities to ensure people were feeling energized and connected.

The company also launched an on-demand learning platform teeming with articles and videos on a wide variety of subject matter. Employees can access specific topics such as leadership, diversity and inclusion, health, and safety, and make progress toward a career goal, or pursue personal interests.

"Our people are what drives our success as a business. Building a work culture that attracts and retains the best talent will keep us on top," said Lito Charet, Vice-President, Human Resources and Inclusion. We continue to shape our work and people practices making our company a place where everyone feels welcome and empowered to bring their whole selves at work."

Only 15 companies have received 2023 Global Top Employer certification, which includes Imperial Tobacco Canada's parent company BAT. This distinction is based on an extensive assessment of employer practices. These include areas such as people strategy, work environment, talent acquisition, learning, diversity & inclusion, and wellbeing.

Sustaining a diverse, inclusive environment where employees are encouraged to develop, grow and innovate has always been important to Imperial Tobacco Canada, as well as BAT, and plays a key role in accelerating its transformation.

About Imperial Tobacco Canada

Imperial Tobacco Canada is Canada's leading tobacco and vaping products company and is part of the world's most international tobacco and nicotine group: BAT. BAT is a global multi-category consumer goods business, operating in over 180 markets. We have a clear purpose to build A Better Tomorrow by reducing the health impact of our business. Our strong foundations, together with our capacity for cutting-edge innovation, are a platform for us to build more sustainable products for our adult consumers, and a more sustainable business for our colleagues, shareholders, and communities.

About Top Employers 2023

BAT has been recognised as a Top Employer in the following countries:

Americas: Argentina , Brazil , Canada , Chile and United States

, , , and Europe : Austria , Belgium , Denmark , France , Germany , Greece , Ireland , Italy , Kazakhstan , Netherlands , Poland , Spain , Switzerland , Turkey and United Kingdom

: , , , , , , , , , , , , , and Africa : Algeria , Kenya , Mozambique , Nigeria , South Africa , Uganda and Zambia

: , , , , , and Asia-Pacific : Bangladesh , Indonesia , Malaysia , Pakistan , Singapore , Sri Lanka , Taiwan and Uzbekistan

: , , , , , , and Middle East : Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates

Top Employer certification recognises employers that provide best-in-class employment practices, allowing employees to develop themselves personally and professionally, while driving business results.

Participating companies undergo a rigorous assessment process which includes an extensive review of employer practices. Several validation sessions are held where evidence of these practices is provided, and an independent audit of the findings is also carried out.

More information can be found at https://www.top-employers.com/en/.

