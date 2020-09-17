"The opening of our first VUSE store in Canada is an important component of our harm reduction strategy and an integral part of our goal to reduce the health impact of our business by offering a greater choice of less risky products to adult consumers," said Ralf Wittenberg, President and CEO at Imperial Tobacco Canada. "This is another step towards our purpose of building A Better Tomorrow for all our stakeholders."

Multiple studies and academic journals have reaffirmed the less harmful nature of vaping products. Many health groups, including Public Health England, have estimated that vaping products are at least 95% less harmful than traditional cigarettes.

"We have come a long way but there is still significant progress to be made," continued Wittenberg. "Health Canada's acknowledgment of vaping as a less harmful alternative to cigarettes is indicative of the shift we're seeing around the world. This global movement among public health authorities is still unknown to most smokers, and that is where our efforts must be placed: creating the necessary awareness among adult smokers to make the switch."

In order for these vapour products to achieve their full potential, it will require the federal and provincial governments to implement a science and evidence-based regulatory framework – a framework that allows and supports the appropriate communication to adult smokers, ensures the availability of these products to adults who are looking for an alternative to cigarettes, and enforces the protection of youth from gaining access to these products.

"As technology advances and social attitudes towards reduced risk products change, we believe that embracing the principles of harm reduction can play a key role in helping Health Canada achieve its goal of reducing Canada's smoking rate to less than five percent by 2035," concluded Wittenberg. "We are particularly proud to be opening this store during these difficult times. This one location has the potential to have a positive impact on thousands of smokers in Toronto, and we look forward to opening VUSE stores in other Canadian cities when and where regulations permit."

A select portfolio of Imperial Tobacco Canada's vapour products will continue to be available at convenience stores.

