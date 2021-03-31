MONTREAL, March 31, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - In anticipation of the first Data Echo Culture, a bilingual online event on data in culture to be held from April 27 to 29, 2021, Synapse C is releasing two studies on the effects of the COVID-19 crisis on the cultural sector. The first study, conducted by Frédéric Laurin, professor of economics at UQTR, in collaboration with Mitacs and the Institut de recherche sur les PME, shows that arts and culture is one of the sectors experiencing the strongest economic impact of the COVID-19 crisis in Quebec. The second study, conducted jointly by Hervé Guay, a professor in the Department of Literature and Social Communication at UQTR, and the Laboratoire de recherche sur les publics de la culture, illustrates that even though performing arts audiences changed their cultural consumption during the pandemic, they wish to quickly return to their old habits.

"We hope that the data presented in the two surveys will enable arts and culture leaders to make informed decisions for the recovery of their organizations. In this context, data becomes a kind of compass that guides decision-makers' actions," said Renaud Legoux, Scientific Director of Synapse C.

The impacts of the crisis and the transformation of cultural organizations

Conducted between October 5, 2020 and December 12, 2020, Professor Laurin's Enquête sur les impacts de la crise de la COVID-19 sur le secteur des arts et de la culture et la transformation des organisations culturelles (Survey on the impacts of the COVID-19 Crisis on the Arts and Culture Sector and the Transformation of Cultural Organizations) (study available on request) focuses on 596 organizations and self-employed workers in the arts and culture sector in Quebec, from all administrative regions except Northern Quebec. This study deals primarily with the economic impact of the crisis, the associated job losses, the expected uncertainties and difficulties going forward, the strategic actions for transformation and adaptation, as well as government measures.

Some key figures relating to cultural organizations:

69% of organizations experienced a drop in activities of more than 50%

84% have experienced a decrease in independent revenue (53% with a drop of more than 75%), and 47% a reduction in private funding (sponsorships, philanthropy, etc.)

More than 49% have laid off staff, with 27.4% having laid off more than 40% of their employees

"In spite of this context, the sector has been quite strategically proactive, using transformative and adaptive action to deal with the crisis, particularly in terms of digital transformation, the development of new projects and services, and the modification of business plans. It remains to be seen whether government assistance and support programs will fully correspond to the needs and realities of the cultural sector," said Frédéric Laurin, professor of economics at UQTR.

Behavioural changes in performing arts audiences

The Enquête quantitative sur les comportements des publics de théâtre, cirque et danse au Québec avant, pendant et après la pandémie (Quantitative survey on the behaviour of theatre, circus and dance audiences in Quebec before, during and after the pandemic (study available on request), conducted jointly by UQTR, the Laboratoire de recherche sur les publics de la culture and Synapse C, in collaboration with Mitacs, was carried out between October and December 2020, with 2248 respondents. The research team focused on the key factors that influence audience behaviour and engagement with the performing arts and the organizational and health measures adopted by venue management.

Some key figures regarding audience behaviour:

Approximately 60% of patrons significantly changed their cultural consumption during the pandemic

80% of patrons expect to return to theatre, circus or dance shows at the same – or an accelerated – frequency once the pandemic is over

30% of patrons say that the pandemic has had a financial impact on them that could change their cultural consumption

"We have noticed that the offer of digital shows has satisfied audiences' thirst for cultural content during the pandemic, but they are eager to return to see indoor shows. The future will tell us to what extent virtual shows have their place in the cultural offering, in a context where theatrical performances are back in the spotlight," added Hervé Guay, professor in the Department of Literature and Social Communication at UQTR.

First edition of Data Echo Culture

Professors Frédéric Laurin and Hervé Guay will be among the speakers at Data Echo Culture, a free online event organized by Synapse C, to be held from April 27 to 29, 2021. This forum will be an opportunity to discuss data and culture, and to learn more about the benefits of using data properly, supported by Synapse C's expertise. Cultural practitioners are invited to register for the event online: https://www.dataechoculture.com/en/ .

About Synapse C

Founded in 2019, Synapse C's mission is to develop and pool expertise in data valorization for arts and culture in Quebec and Canada. This organization develops collective expertise in data valuation for the cultural and creative industries in Quebec and Canada, bringing together the strengths of analysis specialists and cultural stakeholders. It also contributes to the advancement of research, while promoting the growth of the cultural ecosystem.

