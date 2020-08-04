ImmunoFlex™ Welcomes Three New World-Renowned Researchers and Clinicians to its Scientific Advisory Board

Industry innovator developing clinically proven, pharmaceutical grade health products adds Stanford Immunologist, HudsonAlpha Faculty Investigator and Stanford Geneticist to its scientific advisory board.

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 4, 2020 /CNW/ - ImmunoFlex™, a life sciences company developing clinically validated, pharmaceutical grade health products based on advancements in genomics research, today announced the appointment of three members to its inaugural Scientific Advisory Board.

Dr. Vernon Oi, was named Chair of the ImmunoFlex Scientific Advisory Board. Dr. Oi is a world-renowned Immunologist with over 200 peer reviewed publications and multiple patents. He received his bachelor's degree from Stanford University and doctoral degree from the Stanford University School of Medicine. In addition, he studied in the Department of Microbiology and Immunology at the University of California at Berkeley and the Medical Research Council and Agricultural Research Council in the UK before joining Stanford University's faculty in the Department of Genetics. Dr. Oi is an inventor on a key Stanford patent for functional antibodies, an invention used to produce drugs including Remicade (Johnson & Johnson), Synagis (MedImmune) and others. In 2019, functional antibody-based therapeutics generated over $150 billion in revenues globally.

Dr. Jian Han is a Hudson Alpha Institute for Biotechnology Faculty Investigator. Dr. Han has more than 30 years of experience developing molecular diagnostic technologies and products. He is interested in developing integrated solutions for molecular differential diagnosis and developing a technology platform that allows multiplex molecular differential diagnoses to be carried out in a fashion that is high throughput, semi-quantitative, automatic, and in a closed system. He studies the immunorepertoire of different autoimmune diseases and cancers using multiplex PCR and high-throughput gene sequencing. As the director of the R10K project, Dr. Han leads a team that is sequencing 10,000 samples and studying biomarkers for 100 diseases. He earned his MD from ShuZhou Medical College in China and his PhD in clinical molecular genetics from the University of Alabama at Birmingham.

Dr. Leonore (Lee) A. Herzenberg, is a Stanford Flow Cytometry Chair in Genetics, Stanford Professor of Genetics, and Stanford Professor of the Interdepartmental Program in Immunology. Dr. Herzenberg and her late husband Lenoard A. Herzenberg made many seminal contributions to immunoglobulin heavy chain (IgH) genetics and to functional analyses and lineage studies of mouse and human B and T cells. Some of the Herzenbergs' "firsts" include the initial development of the Fluorescence Activated Cell Sorter (FACS), the development of the first monoclonal antibody reagents for FACS, and the continued development and improvement of computer support for the acquisition, analysis, display and storage of flow cytometry data. This technology is now being used to explore the recently developed humanized mouse model and to expand work conducted in other laboratories with human samples relevant to HIV and other diseases.

"At ImmunoFlex, we work with the immune system to prevent and combat disease." said ImmunoFlex CEO Chris Wagner. "Until effective vaccines arrive, our immune system is the best doctor. It diagnoses and treats most diseases. Under the guidance and leadership of Dr. Oi, Dr. Han, and Dr. Herzenberg we are very enthusiastic about using genomics and other modern scientific tools to repurpose existing natural health products and study their ability to enhance the human immune system and its capacity to prevent and combat viral infections."

