ImmunoFlex™ Welcomes Dr David MacDonald as Chief Technology Officer

Industry innovator developing clinically proven, pharmaceutical grade health products adds experienced pharmaceutical executive to its team.

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 28, 2020 /CNW/ - ImmunoFlex™, a life sciences company developing clinically validated, pharmaceutical grade health products based on advancements in genomics research, today announced the appointment of Dr David MacDonald to its executive team.

Dr David MacDonald has an over 30-year record of achievement in drug development and leadership of biotech companies achieving important technical milestones for those businesses and meeting critical corporate objectives.

Prior to ImmunoFlex, Dr MacDonald was at MSI Methylation Sciences Inc. a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, leading the R&D efforts, focused on pharmaceutical product and clinical development.

Prior to that, Dr MacDonald held leadership positions in a number of small and large pharma biotech companies during which he was accountable for a broad range of technical departments and stages of development covering basic research, IND-enabling studies, formulation, CMC, phase 1 and phase 2 clinical trials, intellectual property, and regulatory submissions and inspections. Dr MacDonald obtained his Ph.D. in Chemistry from the University of Alberta where his research was focused on enzymology.

"At ImmunoFlex, we work with the immune system to prevent and combat disease." said ImmunoFlex CEO Chris Wagner. "Dr MacDonald's experience developing natural health products and supplements using pharmaceutical grade standards and methods is exactly aligned with ImmnoFlex's strategy. We are extremely fortunate to have Dr. MacDonald join our team."

About ImmunoFlex™

At ImmunoFlex™ we share an interest in understanding the human immune system and how different compounds have the potential to strengthen, support, and enhance our body's natural surveillance and response system. Learn more at www.immunoflex.com

