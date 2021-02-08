ImmunoFlex™ Receives Research and Development Funding

Industry innovator developing products based on established, pharmaceutical-grade health supplement ingredients and genomics, announces funding supporting R&D project for immune system analysis.

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 8, 2021 /CNW/ - ImmunoFlex™, a life sciences company developing pharmaceutical-grade natural health products based on advancements in genomics research, today announced that it is receiving advisory services and conditional research and development funding from the National Research Council of Canada Industrial Research Assistance Program (NRC IRAP).

"ImmunoFlex is now recruiting patients into a Phase 4 clinical trial designed to optimize the impact of FLEX 20TM on the immune system. The funding from NRC IRAP will support a project focused on analyzing immune system data collected from this clinical trial," said ImmunoFlex CEO Chris Wagner. We are grateful for their support."

About FLEX 10TM

FLEX 10TM is ImmunoFlex's unique 600mg N-Acetyl-L-cysteine formulation in packs of 30 capsules. FLEX 10TM is a powerful antioxidant, specifically packaged in aluminum foil blisters to reduce the potential for product oxidation. To sign up for the FLEX 10TM Early Access Program, send an e-mail to [email protected].

About FLEX 20TM

FLEX 20TM is ImmunoFlex's patent-pending combination of natural health products targeted at measurably enhancing the immune system. ImmunoFlex is currently conducting a Phase 4 clinical trial to optimize FLEX 20TM.

About ImmunoFlex™

ImmunoFlex™ works with the immune system to strengthen, support, and enhance our body's natural surveillance and response system. By combining natural health products with pharmaceutical-grade ingredients and genomics we create patented, premium, immune-boosting products. Learn more at www.immunoflex.com

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements about ImmunoFlex's objectives, strategies and tactics that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements are "forward-looking" as they are based on our current expectations about the markets we operate in and on various assumptions and estimates. Actual results or events may differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements if known or unknown risks affect our business, or if our estimates or assumptions turn out to be inaccurate.

SOURCE ImmunoFlex

For further information: 604-243-2130