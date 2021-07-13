ImmunoFlex™ Completes Clinical Study and Submits US and International Patent Applications

Industry innovator developing products for improving immune system competence, announces completion of clinical study and filing of US & international patent applications.

VANCOUVER, BC, July 13, 2021 /CNW/ - ImmunoFlex™, a life sciences company developing products based on advancements in genomics research, today announced that it has completed and analyzed its clinical trial of 21 patients, aged 60 to 70 years. The exploratory trial was the latest of several small trials where ImmunoFlex has focused on analysing immune system modulation at a genomic level resulting from treatment with compounds including CBD, THC, NAC and several other widely available compounds.

In this latest study, traditional blood chemistry markers were not informative; however, genomic analysis of the immune system's T cell receptor recognition regions (called CDR3's) extracted from patient RNA showed immune system changes resulting from treatment. In one particular group, all patients showed consistent results across multiple genomic analyses. Immunoflex's believes that the immune system changes observed in this clinical study are beneficial changes with the potential to improve immune system competence.

"The research we completed is exploratory but the results are consistent with our earlier research. We are excited about the potential application of these products. Restoring immunocompetence in people has the potential to treat several diseases including COVID long haul, other viral-induced diseases, and to provide vaccine potentiation. Additional studies in this area are ongoing, " said ImmunoFlex CEO Chris Wagner.

ImmunoFlex has submitted non-provisional (USA) and PCT (international) patent applications based on the research carried out by ImmunoFlex in 2020 and 2021.

About ImmunoFlex™

ImmunoFlex™ works with the immune system to strengthen, support, and enhance our body's natural surveillance and response system. By combining existing compounds using genomics we create patent-pending, premium, immune-boosting products. Learn more at www.immunoflex.com

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements about ImmunoFlex's objectives, strategies and tactics that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements are "forward-looking" as they are based on our current expectations about the markets we operate in and on various assumptions and estimates. Actual results or events may differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements if known or unknown risks affect our business, or if our estimates or assumptions turn out to be inaccurate.

SOURCE ImmunoFlex

For further information: 604-243-2130