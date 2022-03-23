IMMIGRANTS TO CANADA FACING A CRISIS OF CONFIDENCE

Survey findings include:



30% of 18–34-year-old new Canadians and 23% of university-educated new Canadians say they are likely to move to another country in the next two years.

While most Canadians and new immigrant Canadians alike believe that Canada provides immigrants with a good quality of life, Canadians have a much more positive outlook on Canada's immigration policy compared to new Canadian immigrants.

New Canadian immigrants are more likely to believe that Canadians don't understand the challenges that immigrants face and feel the rising cost of living will make immigrants less likely to stay in Canada.

. Immigrants with university degrees tend to have less favourable opinions on matters related to fair job opportunity and pay than other immigrants.

Among those who would not recommend Canada as a place to live, current leadership and the high cost of living were the top two reasons.

The full survey data is available at inclusion.ca, here.

"The data suggest that younger, highly skilled immigrants in particular are starting to fall between the cracks," said Dave Scholz, Executive Vice-President at Leger. "We need to continue working hard to ensure that we are welcoming newcomers with the resources they need to succeed, and that we continue to be a country that provides opportunity."

About the Study

The study included an online survey of 1,519 general population Canadians aged 18+ completed between February 25th – 27th 2022, using Leger's online LEO panel, in addition to an online survey of 2,103 New Canadians using ICC's New Canadian panel completed between February 24th – 28th. Weighting has been employed to ensure that the sample composition accurately reflects the adult population of Canada, as per the latest Census Data.

No margin of error can be associated with a non-probability sample (i.e. a web panel in this case). For comparative purposes, though, a probability sample of 2000 respondents would have a margin of error of ±2.5%, 19 times out of 20.

About the Institute for Canadian Citizenship

The Institute for Canadian Citizenship (ICC) is a national non-profit organization co-founded by The Rt. Hon. Adrienne Clarkson and John Ralston Saul. The ICC works to inspire Canadians to be inclusive, create opportunities to connect, and encourage active citizenship. Since 2005, the ICC has also supported more than 300,000 new Canadian citizens with programming to encourage a sense of belonging and build a more inclusive Canada.

About Leger

Leger is the largest Canadian-owned market research and analytics company, with more than 600 employees in eight Canadian and US offices. Recently, Leger presented the most accurate polling results for the 2021 Canadian federal election (including the most accurate results in Ontario, Quebec and British Columbia) and the 2019 Canadian federal election. This accuracy is due to the quality of the company's LEO panel and its employees' expertise. For more information: leger360.com

