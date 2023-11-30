Immersive holiday pop-up 'Share Joy by Gay Lea' returns to Toronto for 2023 Holiday season, FREE to attend

Festive pop-up looks to raise $10,000 for Food4Kids

TORONTO, Nov. 30, 2023 /CNW/ - Gay Lea Foods Co-Operative Limited ("Gay Lea Foods"), a 100% Canadian-owned dairy co-operative, is bringing back its one-of-a-kind 'Share Joy by Gay Lea' holiday pop-up experience to Toronto. The cheerful holiday pop-up, complete with Instagram-worthy photo opportunities, immersive activations and larger-than-life installations, is FREE to attend and will run from November 30 to December 31 at The Well (410 Front St. West.).

“Share Joy by Gay Lea” Immersive Pop-up Experience (2023) Photo Credit: Ernesto Garcia (CNW Group/Gay Lea Foods Co-operative Ltd.)

The family-friendly (and that means dogs too!) Share Joy by Gay Lea pop-up welcomes guests of all ages to explore five immersive rooms, each carefully designed to spark creativity and joy. From larger-than-life baking utensils to an 8-foot plush gingerbread and a massive cake topped with sprinkles, each space takes guests on a holiday-inspired journey that is sure to delight. Guests to the pop-up will also enjoy complimentary hot cocoa (select hours) and cookies - while dogs can munch on free pup-cups. Guests will also have the chance to sign-up for exclusive cake decorating sessions with Canadian celebrity cake artist, April Julian.

Staying true to its brand vision of enriching communities and bringing joy to others, Gay Lea Foods has partnered with Food4Kids, an·Ontario organization that ensures kids have access to healthy food every day of the year. For every photo posted on social media using #GayLeaShareJoy or @gayleafoodscoop, Gay Lea will donate one dollar to Food4Kids, with the goal of raising up to $10,000 for this charitable organization.

"We're thrilled to bring our Share Joy by Gay Lea holiday experience back to Toronto for the 2023 holiday season. We invite everyone to come by to capture and share some of the little - and not-so-little things - that bring them joy during the holidays!" said Erin Matier, Business Unit Director, Gay Lea Foods. "Our interactive pop-up installation allows us to creatively express and share our Gay Lea brand pillars while helping spread joy and giving back to our community."

The Share Joy by Gay Lea Holiday Pop-up is creatively designed and executed by Toronto's Chalkboard Marketing.

Share Joy by Gay Lea Holiday Pop-Up

The Well, 410 Front St. West. Toronto

Open from November 30 to December 31, 2023

Hours of Operation:

Wednesdays to Sundays: 12 PM to 8 PM

For those looking to share joy at home, Gay Lea offers a range of recipes that can be found at Gaylea.com/recipes – from Baker's Gold Butter to Gay Lea Whipped cream, Gay Lea is a key ingredient for sharing joy this holiday season.

ABOUT GAY LEA FOODS CO-OPERATIVE LTD.

Gay Lea Foods is a 100% Canadian-owned dairy co-operative with members on roughly 1,400 dairy farms in Ontario and Manitoba, and more than 4,100 producers and shareholders. Together, we are passionate about producing foods and high-quality ingredients that our customers love and trust, while ensuring the value our business creates flows to the members of our co-operative, our employees, and the communities we touch. This is how we achieve our Vision of Enriching communities cooperatively. This is what we are working together to achieve. This is Gay Lea Foods. Please visit gaylea.com to learn more.

Website: gaylea.com | IG: @gayleafoodscoop | FB: @gayleafoods | #GayLeaShareJoy

For further information: Media Contact: Aly Tsourounis, [email protected], (647) 297-9124