ImagineAR Receives Additional $1,000,000 From Exercise Of Warrants For A Total Of Approximately $4,500,000 In 2020. Launches Moderated Forum On AGORACOM To Directly Engage Investors & Answer Questions

VANCOUVER, BC and ERIE Pa., July 31, 2020 /CNW/ - ImagineAR Inc. (CSE: IP) (OTCQB: IPNFF) ("ImagineAR" or "Company") an Augmented Reality Company that enables sports teams, businesses, retailers and organizations to instantly create their own AR mobile campaigns, is pleased to announce the receipt of approximately $4,571,000 from the exercise of 34,207,000 warrants in 2020 up to July 29, 2020.

Today's announcement and new total receipts from warrant exercises was preceded by announcements on July 8th, in which the Company announced the receipt of approximately $1,500,000 from the exercise of warrants, followed by an announcement on July 20th of an additional $2,000,000 for a new total of approximately $3,500,000.

FINANCIAL RESOURCES ALLOW IMAGINEAR TO PURSUE ALL AUGMENTED REALITY OPPORTUNITIES

The proceeds from this latest round of warrant exercises is expected to provide ImagineAR with the financial resources necessary to fund growth and operations for a minimum of 30 months, assuming the Company wasn't able to generate any further revenue from business operations.

However, as the Company expects to generate meaningful revenue from its current and anticipated sales pipeline over the next 12 months, as well as, receive additional proceeds from further anticipated warrant exercises, the Company is confident it now has the war chest necessary to pursue all anticipated business opportunities as the demand for its Augmented Reality solutions continues to grow on a weekly basis.

"Today's announcement significantly bolsters our financial strength and resources necessary to execute our business plan," said Paul Silverrstieen, CEO of ImagineAR. "The continued support and confidence of our valued shareholders is deeply appreciated as we aggressively pursue our growth strategy in 2020 and beyond."

IMAGINEAR LAUNCHES VERIFIED FORUM ON AGORACOM – FIRST ROUND OF Q&A TO BE POSTED TODAY

The Company has also launched a "CEO Verified" Discussion Forum on AGORACOM to serve as the Company's primary social media platform to interact with both current and prospective shareholders in a fully moderated environment.

AGORACOM Verified Forums provide the first ever identity verification of small cap company executives on an investor platform. As a result, ImagineAR's CEO and officers can post within a discussion forum without the risk of impersonation, while providing shareholders with the confidence of receiving verified information directly from the Company.

Most importantly, by engaging and communicating in an open forum free for anyone to view, the ImagineAR Verified Forum provides investors will full transparency and equal access to information, without the trolling, profanity and nonsense of unmoderated forums and social media platforms.

Silverrstieen added "Given the growth of the Company in 2020, the demand for engagement and discussion by investors has also grown to the point that it now makes sense to unify these discussions under one umbrella. AGORACOM provides verification of ImagineAR management, as well as, smart rules of engagement to insure civilized, constructive and robust conversation between all of our stakeholders. It will become an invaluable tool given our anticipated developments in 2020 and I look forward to posting our first Q&A later today."

About ImagineAR

ImagineAR Inc. (IP:CSE) (IPNFF:OTCQB) is an augmented reality (AR) platform, ImagineAR.com, that enables businesses of any size to create and implement their own AR campaigns with no programming or technology experience. Every organization, from professional sports franchises to small retailers, can develop interactive AR campaigns that blend the real and digital worlds. Customers simply point their mobile device at logos, signs, buildings, products, landmarks and more to instantly engage videos, information, advertisements, coupons, 3D holograms and any interactive content all hosted in the cloud and managed using a menu-driven portal. Integrated real-time analytics means that all customer interaction is tracked and measured in real-time. The AR Enterprise platform supports both IOS and Android mobile devices and upcoming wearable technologies. The AR Platform is available as an SDK Plug-in for existing mobile apps.

