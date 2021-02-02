ImagineAR (OTCQB:IPNFF) Signs Multi-Year Agreement with Footsteps to Freedom & Black Voice Foundation

Hardy Brown II, Managing Principal Footsteps to Freedom and Chairman, Black Voice Foundation said; "ImagineAR is an advanced digital immersive communication platform which will deliver the impact of our work in historical empathy with next generation mobile experiences. We are expecting to introduce this AR program to over 50 school districts and over 1 million students in Southern California (San Bernardino, Riverside and Los Angeles counties). We are truly excited to integrate AR into our exhibits and Underground Railroad tours."

ImagineAR believes this multi-year partnership, as well as being recognized as a national sponsor for these programs, clearly demonstrates the company's commitment to diversity, inclusion and more importantly, conversations of historical empathy and learning each others' story.

"The Footsteps to Freedom / Black Voice Foundation work is important to keep history engaging and impactful for teachers and the hundreds of thousands of students they represent. These organizations truly understand the enormous potential of integrating Augmented Reality for history tours and traveling empathy exhibits," stated Alen Paul Silverrstieen, CEO and President of Imagine AR. "With today's paradigm shift in digital live experiences, mobile AR is a perfect engagement technology to compliment Footsteps to Freedom and Black Voice Foundation."

Silverrstieen continued "After learning of the 24-year track record of Footsteps to Freedom and the Underground Railroad tours for teachers, we knew that becoming a national sponsor would be a great addition to bring history to life with mobile Augmented Reality for the next generation."

About Footsteps to Freedom LLC / Black Voice Foundation Inc.

The Black Voice Foundation has hosted thousands of educators on tours of the Underground Railroad where they have walked the steps of freedom seekers from the 1800s for more than 24 years. This experience allows you to look at empathy through the eyes of the historic journey of Freedom seekers and abolitionists. Founded in 1988, we started with a mission to train and educate individuals in print media. Since then, with the rapid growth of the digital revolution and technology in the world of communications and media; the foundation has expanded its mission to include a new set of projects in the area of historical empathy, professional development, storytelling, and the arts.

Footsteps to Freedom

Participants gain knowledge and expertise of the Underground Railroad freedom movement as well as the concept of empathy as a necessary tool for parents, students, educators and community leaders. This experience provides the historical background, key studies and analysis of race, politics, culture, and engagement, to equip teachers with the perspective and tools to develop new resources for their context. The tour includes an immersion experience and time with experts to develop new educational models for positive social change in their context.

The Gore Collection of documents and artifacts deepens understanding and engages viewers in the institution and abolition of slavery in America. It illuminates more than 200 years' worth of abuses inflicted on people of color, and helps us appreciate the courage and strength that enslaved men, women, and children had to possess in order to endure, overcome, and fight against the physical and psychological terrors of forced servitude. The traveling exhibit showcases a collection of original documents and artifacts that were bequeathed to Black Voice Foundation by the estate of historian Jerry Gore. The Gore family were formerly enslaved Africans in Maysville, Kentucky where Jerry lived until his passing.

The Gore Collection presents the unique artifacts collected by Gore in his effort to build historical empathy, a means of achieving a deeper understanding of the lived experiences of people from the past. First-person accounts, newspaper articles, and original objects of the slave trade serve to put the viewer in the shoes of those that were subjected to this treatment. Visitors are challenged to ask themselves 'What side of history would I have been on?'"

About ImagineAR

ImagineAR Inc. (CSE: IP) (OTC: IPNFF) is an augmented reality (AR) platform, ImagineAR.com, that enables businesses of any size to create and implement their own AR campaigns with no programming or technology experience. Every organization, from professional sports franchises to small retailers, can develop interactive AR campaigns that blend the real and digital worlds. Customers simply point their mobile device at logos, signs, buildings, products, landmarks and more to instantly engage videos, information, advertisements, coupons, 3D holograms and any interactive content all hosted in the cloud and managed using a menu-driven portal. Integrated real-time analytics means that all customer interaction is tracked and measured in real-time. The AR Enterprise platform supports both IOS and Android mobile devices and upcoming wearable technologies.

