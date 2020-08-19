ImagineAR Announces The Appointment of Gus Frerotte, Former NFL Pro Bowler QB, as Advisor For Augmented Reality Fan Engagement For Professional Sports

VANCOUVER, BC and ERIE, PA, Aug. 19, 2020 /CNW/ - ImagineAR (CSE:IP) (OTCQB: IPNFF) an Augmented Reality Company that enables sports organizations, venues and brands to create their own mobile phone AR campaigns is pleased to announce that Gus Frerotte has joined the Company as an Advisor to the CEO for the purposes of marketing ImagineAR solutions to sports organizations to enhance fan engagement and generate new revenue streams. Mr. Frerotte is a former NFL Pro Bowler QB with over 15 years in the NFL league and current host of the podcast "Huddle with Gus". ImagineAR believes Gus will continue to accelerate the Company's early Augmented Reality success within professional sports and related organizations.

GUS FREROTTE PROFESSIONAL BACKGROUND

Mr. Frerotte stated, "After being introduced to ImagineAR while working with the Energy Innovation Center in Pittsburgh, I wanted to work directly with the company to bring a leading-edge Augmented Reality platform to the sports marketplace and related businesses to deliver fan engagement and activation. ImagineAR has one of the most amazing mobile technologies I have seen to date and is even more important given the Covid-19 environment. I am excited to be part of the ImagineAR team and extremely optimistic for our future success together."

"Mr. Frerotte brings a tremendous track record of success in the NFL for over a decade and a significant professional network," said Alen Paul Silverrstieen, CEO and President of Imagine AR. "With today's paradigm shift in sports fan engagement due to Covid-19, Augmented Reality is a perfect activation technology for both in-stadium and live streaming at home."

About Gus Frerotte

A 7th-round draft pick by the Washington Redskins, Gus went on to play QB for 7 different NFL teams--the Redskins, Detroit Lions, Denver Broncos, Cincinnati Bengals, Minnesota Vikings, Miami Dolphins, St. Louis Rams and Minnesota Vikings. His career highlights include an appearance in the 1996 Pro Bowl while with the Redskins and a 99-yard touchdown pass that tied the NFL record for the longest play from scrimmage for the Vikings. After a 15-year career in the NFL, Gus retired as a Minnesota Viking in 2008.

After his NFL career, Gus went on to coach at John Burroughs School from 2010-2013. During his three seasons, the Burroughs Bombers competed for the State Championship. He ended his high school coaching career with a record of 42-3. Upon moving back to Western Pennsylvania, Gus worked as a coach for the Pittsburgh Central Catholic Vikings from 2013 through 2016. After 15 years in the NFL, and raising three children who play contact sports, Gus is passionate about people taking care of their brain and has partnered with entrepreneurs making an impact in that sector. Transferring leadership skills learned from his professional sports career Gus is working with: RC21X, Winning Profile, Human Performance at The Energy Innovation Center and Huddle Up with Gus Podcast.

About ImagineAR

ImagineAR Inc. (CSE: IP) (OTC: IPNFF) is an augmented reality (AR) platform, ImagineAR.com, that enables businesses of any size to create and implement their own AR campaigns with no programming or technology experience. Every organization, from professional sports franchises to small retailers, can develop interactive AR campaigns that blend the real and digital worlds. Customers simply point their mobile device at logos, signs, buildings, products, landmarks and more to instantly engage videos, information, advertisements, coupons, 3D holograms and any interactive content all hosted in the cloud and managed using a menu-driven portal. Integrated real-time analytics means that all customer interaction is tracked and measured in real-time. The AR Enterprise platform supports both IOS and Android mobile devices and upcoming wearable technologies.

