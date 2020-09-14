ImagineAR Announces The Appointment Of Chris Dill, Industry Leading Sports Technologist, For Augmented Reality Sports Fan Engagement

VANCOUVER, BC and ERIE, Pa., Sept. 14, 2020 /CNW/ - ImagineAR (CSE: IP) (OTCQB: IPNFF) an Augmented Reality Company that enables sports organizations, venues and brands to create their own mobile phone AR campaigns is pleased to announce that Chris Dill has joined the Company as an Advisor to the CEO for the purposes of taking ImagineAR platform solutions to professional sports teams and industry leading vendors to enhance fan engagement and generate new revenue streams.

Mr. Dill, former Portland Trailblazer CIO for over a decade, and is the head of business development for Venuetize a leading sports and venue mobile platform with major clients including the Texas Rangers, LAFC, TD Garden and the Miami Dolphins.

CHRIS DILL PROFESSIONAL BACKGROUND

Chris Dill stated, "I am extremely excited to be joining the advisory board for ImagineAR. In my 30 years working in sports and entertainment technology, I have never seen a solution that provides such a high level of interaction and engagement. The potential for matching this technology with sponsorship activations makes it very easy to demonstrate ROI. That's why I am so thrilled to be a part of the team bringing this game-changing technology to not only sports and entertainment, but a huge variety of other verticals."

"I met Chris at the 2019 ALSD Conference in Chicago and he moderated our sports technology session. His knowledge of the intersection of sports and technology was impressive and he is highly respected in the North American sports industry", said Alen Paul Silverrstieen, CEO of ImagineAR.

Chris Dill is bringing 30+ years of experience across sports and technology to ImagineAR as an Advisor to the CEO. For the last 6 years, Chris was head of business development for Venuetize. Previously Chris spent 22 years at the Portland Trailblazers, the last 12 as CIO, a role in which he spearheaded the team's technology strategy and execution. From digital signage to mobility to CRM to VoIP, Chris' vision and management established the Blazers' reputation across the sports industry as innovative leaders. Never one to innovate "for technology's sake", Chris was repeatedly able to demonstrate the true business impact from any of his technology investments, thereby magnifying the impact of his accomplishments. After a successful reign at the Blazers that spanned more than two decades, Chris joined the Sports & Entertainment Alliance in Technology ("SEAT") as VP of Business Development. After SEAT, Chris has used his industry knowledge and expertise to consult for a wide range of sports technology companies, including Skidata AG (fan loyalty and access control), Signal360 (proximity marketing and beacon technology platform), and Watson Creative (branding, creative services, and responsive website design).

About ImagineAR

ImagineAR Inc. (CSE: IP) (OTC: IPNFF) is an augmented reality (AR) platform, ImagineAR.com, that enables businesses of any size to create and implement their own AR campaigns with no programming or technology experience. Every organization, from professional sports franchises to small retailers, can develop interactive AR campaigns that blend the real and digital worlds. Customers simply point their mobile device at logos, signs, buildings, products, landmarks and more to instantly engage videos, information, advertisements, coupons, 3D holograms and any interactive content all hosted in the cloud and managed using a menu-driven portal. Integrated real-time analytics means that all customer interaction is tracked and measured in real-time. The AR Enterprise platform supports both IOS and Android mobile devices and upcoming wearable technologies.

