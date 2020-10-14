ImagineAR Announces Sticky Media Joins Reseller Program for Canadian Retail Marketplace

VANCOUVER, BC and ERIE, Pa., Oct. 14, 2020 /CNW/ - ImagineAR (CSE: IP) (OTCQB: IPNFF) an Augmented Reality Company that enables businesses to instantly create their own mobile phone AR campaigns, is pleased to announce the signing of a reseller agreement with Sticky Media, a digital and physical sign manufacturer based in Montreal, Canada with over 1500 clients in the last 15 years including Psycho Bunny, Vans , Dominos, and Pajar.

"We consider the offer of this AR technology to be extremely timely and valuable. The current pandemic is forcing marketing teams to be even more creative in the way they engage consumers. ImagineAR reality tools will provide new and creative ways to engage with customers during this difficult time of Social Distancing", said Vincent Bonanno, Sales Director of Sticky Media. "We believe that our partnership will address an exciting and new model to help maximize the consumer experience in the retail, food service and media industries."



"With over 1500 clients, Sticky Media is one of the leading signage companies in Canada and well positioned to market AR to their new and existing clientele" stated ImagineAR CEO and Founder Alen Paul Silverrstieen.

About Sticky Media

Sticky Media is a leader for all visual media needs. The company's priority is to offer the highest quality products and services at competitive prices to ensure our customer's full satisfaction. Services include vehicle wraps, printing, lettering, fixtures, retail, window, pop, signage and more.



Believing that diversity as well as close collaboration with our clients is the key to success; we not only integrate our clients' marketing strategies using the latest in print and digital technologies but strive to always exceed expectation with high impact "outside of the box" solutions, creative concept development, combined with top quality print technology and services. As ecological moralists, we take a lot of pride in that all mass production is done with strategy and a minimal carbon footprint approach.

Always taking into account the fast paced environments of our clients, we pride ourselves on helping our customers make the impossible, possible by delivering on tight deadlines and helping to find creative solutions to fulfill requests, no matter how intricate.

Our bottom line is respect for our art form and the planet as well as a professional and customized approach to any mandate handed to us. This is what has earned us a reputation as trend setting visual communication providers in North America over the past 15 years, largely with the help of our loyal clients.

Innovative ideas, technology and street credibility identify our signature approach. Our portfolio is the reference. To learn more, visit stickymedia.ca

About ImagineAR

ImagineAR Inc. (IP:CSE) (IPNFF: OTCQB) is an augmented reality (AR) platform, ImagineAR.com, that enables businesses of any size to create and implement their own AR campaigns with no programming or technology experience. Every organization, from professional sports franchises to small retailers, can develop interactive AR campaigns that blend the real and digital worlds. Customers simply point their mobile device at logos, signs, buildings, products, landmarks and more to instantly engage videos, information, advertisements, coupons, 3D holograms and any interactive content all hosted in the cloud and managed using a menu-driven portal. Integrated real-time analytics means that all customer interaction is tracked and measured in real-time. The AR Enterprise platform supports both IOS and Android mobile devices and upcoming wearable technologies. ImagineAR is available as an SDK to be integrated into existing mobile apps.

