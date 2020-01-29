Imagination Park Technologies Joins the KLArity Ecosystem Partners Platform

KLA Labs Services Clients in Stadiums/Arenas, Entertainment Centers & Healthcare Facilities

VANCOUVER and ERIE, PA, Jan. 29, 2020 /CNW/ - Imagination Park Technologies Inc. (CSE: IP) (OTC: IPNFF), announced the company is working with Dearborn, Michigan based KLA Laboratories, Inc., a 91-year-old family-owned firm providing a range of information technology and communication projects and services, as a partner in the KLArity Ecosystem Partners Platform. The Platform was created to enable KLA to help their customers navigate the landscape of emerging technologies and the integration of those solutions in their respective environments and facilities.

"KLA is happy to announce Imagination Park has joined the KLArity Ecosystem Partners Platform," said Shawn Kuzmin, Vice President of Arenas & Venues at KLA Laboratories. "Imagination Park allows fans to instantly engage with venues and advertisers with their ImagineARTM augmented reality platform. This technology will prove invaluable to the KLArity Ecosystem Partners Platform".

"ImagineARTM is excited to partner with KLA to provide high-performance fan engagement experiences to the sports and venue marketplace," said Imagination Park CEO and Founder Alen Paul Silverrstieen. "Augmented Reality campaigns using mobile phones can build deeper connections with fans, generate new sponsorship revenue opportunities, and fan gamification while enhancing their in-stadium/arena experience. ImagineARTM captures each fan activation and data so organizations can measure the true ROI of their campaigns."

Imagination Park creates engaging and interactive holographic content delivered by its cloud-based augmented reality enterprise platforms. With their "AR-as-a-Service" augmented reality platform, ImagineARTM, sports teams and venues can implement their own fan engagement campaigns. With ImagineARTM, clients build deeper connections with fans through collaborations with players and the introduction of gaming while improving in-arena experiences; no programming or technology experience required.

About KLA Laboratories, Inc.

Established in 1929, KLA Laboratories is a projects and services company providing award-winning, turnkey solutions for Networks, Premise Cabling, Operational Technology, the Internet of Things, Wireless Networks, Collaboration, Audio/Video, and Event Production. From concept to completion, KLA Laboratories prides itself on detailed design, consulting, project management, and on-time completion for any size project, anywhere. For more information, follow KLA on social media or visit www.klalabs.com.

About Imagination Park

Imagination Park Technologies Inc. (CSE: IP) (OTC: IPNFF) has developed ImagineAR.com; an "AR-as-a-Service" platform for desktops that enables businesses of any size to create and implement their own AR campaigns with no programming or technology experience. Every organization, from professional sports franchises to small retailers, can develop interactive AR campaigns that blend the real and digital worlds using ImagineARTM. Customers simply point their mobile device at logos, signs, buildings, products, landmarks and more to instantly engage videos, information, advertisements, coupons, 3D holograms and any interactive content all hosted in the cloud and managed using a menu-driven portal. Integrated real-time analytics means that all customer interaction is tracked and measured in real-time. The ImagineAR.com mobile app is available in the IOS and Android mobile app stores.

For more information or to explore working with Imagination Park, please email [email protected] , or visit www.imaginationpark.com .

For further information: Mary O'Bryan, (313) 846-3800, [email protected]

