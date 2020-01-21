Imagination Park Retains Mackie Research Capital for Capital Markets Services

VANCOUVER, Jan. 21, 2020 /CNW/ - Imagination Park Technologies Inc. (CSE: IP) (OTC: IPNFF) ("Imagination Park" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has retained the services of Mackie Research Capital Corporation ("Mackie Research") to act as financial advisor to the Company.

Mackie Research will provide advisory services to Imagination Park, including, but not limited to, capital markets advisory, financial and operational analysis, and recommendations on strategic growth objectives. The Company has agreed to retain Mackie Research for a term of six months, and the arrangement may be extended by mutual agreement.

"We are pleased to be working with Mackie Research in order to further enhance Imagination Park's profile in the capital markets," said Imagination Park President & CEO, Alen Paul Silverrstieen. We are actively marketing the ImagineARTM patent-pending augmented reality enterprise platform solutions throughout North America; working with Microsoft as an authorized Co-Sell Azure Cloud Partner; and continue to expand our sales pipeline due to the market interest for immersive augmented reality campaigns.

As part of the compensation for its services, the Company will (i) issue to Mackie Research 3,000,000 common shares in the capital of the Company (the "Common Shares"); and (ii) grant 1,500,000 common share purchase warrants (the "Broker Warrants") to Mackie Research. Each Broker Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share at an exercise price of $0.05 at any time up to 24 months following the date hereof.

About Mackie Research Capital Corporation

Mackie Research Capital Corporation is one of Canada's largest independent full service investment firms, and proudly traces its roots back to 1921. Mackie Research is privately owned by many of its 300 employees. As a fully integrated national investment dealer, Mackie Research offers a full complement of capital markets and wealth management services to private clients, institutions and growth companies.

About Imagination Park

Imagination Park Technologies Inc. (CSE: IP) (OTC: IPNFF) developed ImagineAR.com, an augmented reality (AR) platform, that enables businesses of any size to create and implement their own AR campaigns with no programming or technology experience. Every organization, from professional sports franchises to small retailers, can develop interactive AR campaigns that blend the real and digital worlds. Customers simply point their mobile device at logos, signs, buildings, products, landmarks and more to instantly engage videos, information, advertisements, coupons, 3D holograms and any interactive content all hosted in the cloud and managed using a menu-driven portal. Integrated real-time analytics means that all customer interaction is tracked and measured in real-time. The AR Enterprise platform supports both IOS and Android mobile devices and upcoming wearable technologies.

On Behalf of the Board

Alen Paul Silverrstieen

President & CEO

(818) 850-2490

https://twitter.com/IPtechAR

https://www.facebook.com/imaginationparktechnologies

https://www.instagram.com/iptechar

Forward-Looking Statements

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release. This press release may include 'forward-looking information' within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, concerning the business of the Company. The forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by Imagination Park's management. Although Imagination Park believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward- looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because Imagination Park can give no assurance that it will prove to be correct. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and Imagination Park disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE Imagination Park Technologies Inc.

For further information: To explore working with Imagination Park, please email [email protected], or visit www.imaginationpark.com.

