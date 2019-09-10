Imagination Park Partners with Basketball Hall of Fame

Launching an Augmented Reality Marketing Program for the 2020 Commemorative Coin Set

VANCOUVER, Sept. 10, 2019 /CNW/ - Imagination Park Technologies Inc. (CSE: IP) (OTC: IPNFF) (the "Company") today announced that it is working with the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame to provide augmented reality (AR) marketing campaigns for the new 2020 Basketball Hall Of Fame Commemorative Coins starting in Fall 2019.

"Basketball fans and coin collectors will be treated to a unique augmented reality experience on their mobile phones in which Hall of Famers will deliver a personal message including a 3D rotating image of the Commemorative Coin," said Scott Zuffeleto, Vice President of Philanthropy, "When the initial AR marketing campaign launches this fall using the ImagineARTM mobile app, you can also sign up directly thru the AR experience to be contacted by email when the coins are up for sale in Spring 2020. "

"It is a tremendous honor to be the first Augmented Reality Company to work with the Basketball Hall of Fame to promote this unique new coin set to fans and collectors," said Alen Paul Silverrstieen, CEO of Imagination Park. "Participation of Basketball Hall of Famers including Rick Barry, Cynthia Cooper, Dominique Wilkins, and other legends in the AR platform is truly amazing."

To get a better sense of what the fans will see, download ImagineAR™ from your app store and check out the demo on www.imaginationpark.com.

About the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame

Located in Springfield, Massachusetts, the city where basketball was born, the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame is an independent non-profit 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to promoting, preserving and celebrating the game of basketball at every level – men and women, amateur and professional players, coaches and contributors, both domestically and internationally. The Hall of Fame museum is home to more than 400 inductees and over 40,000 square feet of basketball history. Nearly 200,000 people visit the Hall of Fame museum each year to learn about the game, experience the interactive exhibits and test their skills on the Jerry Colangelo "Court of Dreams." Best known for its annual marquee Enshrinement Ceremony honoring the game's elite, the Hall of Fame also operates over 70 high school and collegiate competitions annually throughout the country and abroad. For more information on the Basketball Hall of Fame organization, its museum and events, visit www.hoophall.com, follow @hoophall or call 1-877-4HOOPLA.

About Imagination Park

Imagination Park Technologies Inc. (CSE: IP) (OTC: IPNFF) is an augmented reality (AR) platform that enables businesses of any size to create and implement their own AR campaigns with no programming or technology experience. Every organization, from professional sports franchises to small retailers, can develop interactive AR campaigns that blend the real and digital worlds. Customers simply point their mobile device at logos, signs, buildings, products, landmarks and more to instantly engage videos, information, advertisements, coupons, 3D holograms and any interactive content all hosted in the cloud and managed using a menu-driven portal. Integrated real-time analytics means that all customer interaction is tracked and measured in real-time. The AR Enterprise platform supports both IOS and Android mobile devices and upcoming wearable technologies.

For more information or to explore working with Imagination Park, please email info@imaginationpark.com, or visit www.imaginationpark.com.

All trademarks of the property of respective owners.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Alen Paul Silverrstieen

President & CEO

(818) 850-2490

https://www.facebook.com/imaginationparktechnologies/

https://twitter.com/iptechar

We encourage you to do your own due diligence and ask your broker if Imagination Park Entertainment Inc. (cse: IP) is suitable for your particular investment portfolio*.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release. This press release may include 'forward-looking information' within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, concerning the business of the Company. The forward looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by Imagination Park's management. Although Imagination Park believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward- looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because Imagination Park can give no assurance that it will prove to be correct. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and Imagination Park disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE Imagination Park Technologies Inc.

For further information: Sarah Stein, Investor Relations, info@imaginationpark.com

Related Links

www.imaginationpark.com

