Imagination Park Executes Agreement to Bring Augmented Reality Experiences to Flower Industry

Metro Group Miami working closely with Leaders of the Florist Marketplace

VANCOUVER, June 27, 2019 /CNW/ - Imagination Park Technologies Inc. (CSE: IP) (OTC: IPNFF), the company bringing augmented reality (AR) experiences to consumers and retailers, today announced that Field of Flowers in Davie, Florida has signed a deal that will look to bring unique augmented reality experiences to consumers in South Florida. Field of Flowers is among the largest retail floral companies in the US and a respected pioneer in the industry.

"We're excited to introduce to our customers a new method of providing product awareness and information on our product lines," said Donn Flipse CEO & President of Field of Flowers. "We now have the opportunity to engage our customers in a unique, fun way with endless possibilities. We feel it will revolutionize a somewhat stale marketing approach to the customers in the floral industry."

The Imagination Park platform requires absolutely no programming or even technical ability to design, manage or implement highly sophisticated AR campaigns. Clients can utilize their own library of images or videos to appear on mobile devices as holograms, coupons, video highlights and more.

"Signing an established flower market leader-Field of Flowers as a direct client of Imagination Park will help introduce AR to a wide number of consumers in South Florida," said Alen Paul Silverrstieen, CEO & President of Imagination Park Technologies. "Field of Flowers is a cornerstone in their community and committed to integrating AR into their retail products and promotions."

About Imagination Park

Imagination Park Technologies Inc. (CSE: IP) (OTC: IPNFF) is an augmented reality (AR) platform that enables businesses of any size to create and implement their own AR campaigns with no programming or technology experience. Every organization, from professional sports franchises to small retailers, can develop interactive AR campaigns that blend the real and digital worlds. Customers simply point their mobile device at logos, signs, buildings, products, landmarks and more to instantly engage videos, information, advertisements, coupons, 3D holograms and any interactive content all hosted in the cloud and managed using a menu-driven portal. Integrated real-time analytics means that all customer interaction is tracked and measured in real-time. The AR Enterprise platform supports both IOS and Android mobile devices and upcoming wearable technologies.

All trademarks of the property of respective owners.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Alen Paul Silverrstieen

President & CEO

(818) 850-2490

https://twitter.com/IPtechAR

https://www.facebook.com/imaginationparktechnologies

https://www.instagram.com/iptechar

We encourage you to do your own due diligence and ask your broker if Imagination Park Entertainment Inc. (cse: IP) is suitable for your particular investment portfolio*.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release. This press release may include 'forward-looking information' within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, concerning the business of the Company. The forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by Imagination Park's management. Although Imagination Park believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward- looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because Imagination Park can give no assurance that it will prove to be correct. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and Imagination Park disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE Imagination Park Technologies Inc.

For further information: or to explore working with Imagination Park, please email info@imaginationpark.com, or visit www.imaginationpark.com.

Related Links

www.imaginationpark.com

