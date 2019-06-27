Image, video and sensor data annotation and validation for machine learning algorithms - Samasource, artificial intelligence leader, opens office in Montréal

MONTRÉAL, June 27, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Samasource, a company based in San Francisco that delivers secure, high-quality training data for AI technologies, announces the establishment of its new office in Montréal. The company plans to employ 20 experts in AI, deep learning and engineering by the end of 2020, with a view to more than double that number over three years. From self-driving cars to smart hardware, Samasource mainly serves the automotive, AR/VR, biotech, agriculture, manufacturing and e-commerce sectors, and counts among its clients 25% of Fortune 50 companies, including Google and Microsoft.

Samasource's expansion into Canada is indicative of the increasing demand for diverse, secure and high-quality training data software and services.

"Montréal is a major AI talent hub, and Canada has a fantastic ecosystem for social innovation and entrepreneurship, so it was a natural choice as the location of our R&D hub," said Samasource founder & CEO, Leila Janah. "At Samasource, our mission is to connect marginalized people to digital work and enable them to permanently move out of poverty. This expansion allows us to stay focused on that mission while also continuing to expand our technology offering and deliver high-quality training data to the world's leading technology companies."

Montréal International, Greater Montréal's economic promotion agency, has supported the company with their set-up. "We are delighted that Samasource chose Montréal for its highly skilled tech talent and enviable AI community," said Hubert Bolduc, President and CEO of Montréal International. "We have supported over 30 AI projects in the past two years, with investments totaling $500 million. Montréal is the perfect place to establish a subsidiary, recruit and retain the best talent."

Investissement Québec, whose mission is to attract new foreign investment to Québec has also worked with the company to make its expansion possible. "It is with great enthusiasm that we welcome Samasource to Montréal," said Investissement Québec President and CEO, Guy LeBlanc. "The company's decision to open an office here will provide yet another boost for artificial intelligence in Québec and create dozens of highly specialized jobs. We are proud to have played a role in showcasing Montréal's benefits to this major player in the AI industry."

Samasource uses a secured cloud annotation platform, SamaHub, to manage the entire annotation lifecycle. This includes image capture, upload, annotation, data sampling and QA, data delivery, and overall collaboration. Additionally, automated workflows enable a dedicated, trained team of Samasource workers to annotate targeted data in record time. All Samasource annotation team members are full-time employees, and receive competitive benefits, and are located in a secure, ISO-certified facility, ensuring maximum quality and data security.

Businesses interested in Samasource's training data solutions can request a demo here. You can also learn more about the company and its mission by following Samasource on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Samasource (www.samasource.com)

25% of the Fortune 50 trust Samasource to deliver secure, high-quality training data and validation for the technology teams driving humanity forward. From self-driving cars to smart hardware, Samasource fuels AI. Founded over a decade ago, we're experts in image, video and sensor data annotation and validation for machine learning algorithms in industries including automotive, navigation, AR/VR, biotech, agriculture, manufacturing, and e-commerce. Our staff are driven by a mission to expand opportunity for low-income people through the digital economy, and our social business model has helped over 50,000 people lift themselves out of poverty.

About Montréal International (www.montrealinternational.com)

Montréal International is a non-profit organization funded by the private sector, the governments of Canada and Québec, the Communauté métropolitaine de Montréal and the City of Montréal. Its mandate is to attract and retain foreign investment (companies and startups), international organizations, skilled workers and international students to Greater Montréal by providing support services tailored to their needs.

About Investissement Québec (www.investquebec.com/quebec/en/)

Investissement Québec's mission is to foster the growth of investment in Québec, thereby contributing to economic development and job creation in every region. The Corporation offers businesses a full range of financial solutions, including loans, loan guarantees and equity investments, to support them at all stages of their development. It is also responsible for administering tax measures and prospecting for foreign investment.

SOURCE Montréal International

For further information: Media contacts: Samasource, Natalie Schoen, 616-799-5151, samasource@bamcommunications.biz; Montréal International, Céline Clément, 514-892-4030, celine.clement@mtlintl.com

Related Links

www.montrealinternational.com

