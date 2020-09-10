ADVASEAL shown to be effective fumigant replacement

Treatment comparison: ADVASEAL® versus best grower fumigation standard

ADVASEAL ® plots producing comparable marketable yields to current grower standard

Significant grower savings and environmental benefits over conventional fumigation

Trial further demonstrates ADVASEAL's® potential as a next generation clean technology

MONTREAL, Sept. 10, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Imaflex Inc. ("Imaflex" or the "Corporation") (TSXV: IFX), announces positive final independent results from the ADVASEAL® Efficacy Trial, designed to determine ADVASEAL's® efficacy as a fumigant replacement for field grown fresh market tomatoes in Florida.

"As we expected, the new ADVASEAL® (also called "ADVASEAL® HG") containing all the active ingredients, was shown to be a viable soil fumigation alternative to the current best grower practice of using fumigants to improve yields of field grown vegetables," said Mr. Joe Abbandonato, President and Chief Executive Officer of Imaflex. Crop yields were statistically the same, while ADVASEAL® provided better weed control than fumigants. "Not only does ADVASEAL® work, it allows growers to save time and money, while transitioning towards a farming system that is more sustainable - environmentally, economically and socially." Since there is no fumigant emission or pesticide drift, ADVASEAL® should also open up acreage not currently being used due to strict buffer zone requirements associated with soil fumigation.

Study Highlights: ADVASEAL® Compared With Grower Standard

Two types of the new ADVASEAL® were compared, Grade A and Grade B (collectively "ADVASEAL®"), to the best grower fumigation standard. Both ADVASEAL® films used the same amount of active ingredients, however they differed in coating structure. The current grower standard calls for approximately 660 pounds of a broad-spectrum fumigant mixture (PIC-CLOR 60 and K-PAM®1) per treated acre. In comparison, ADVASEAL's® clean technology uses over 95% less pesticides, resulting in lower application costs and environmental benefits.

Total and marketable yields were statistically the same between treatments. Similarly, estimated gross returns, based on the average US Department of Agriculture (USDA) market value, were not significantly different between plots using ADVASEAL® and those using the conventional grower standard. A numerical difference was observed for harvested tomatoes, whereby fumigated plots yielded more large tomatoes and ADAVSEAL® plots yielded a greater number of extra-large tomatoes.

Nutsedge (weed) control was more than 30% better with ADVASEAL® versus the grower standard. Nutsedge, often called the "world's worst weed", is an aggressive, invasive weed that can drastically reduce crop yields.

Crop vigor ratings on plants and roots were good, but the grower standard was slightly more robust mid-season. However, by the end of the study whole plant and root vigor differences were not significant between treatments.

Control of root galls and nematode populations were not significantly different between the fumigated and ADVASEAL® treatments. Parasitic nematodes cause irregular swelling of roots, called galls. Other symptoms of root gall include stunted growth and plant wilting.

Fusarium (fungi) severity ratings on plants were not significantly different between treatments. For roots, ADVASEAL® Grade B treated plots showed superior fusarium control over Grade A plots. Fusarium is a widely spread soil fungi that first infects the roots and later the plant, causing it to wilt, wither and die.

"ADVASEAL® was shown to be an effective alternative to fumigants, while also bringing tangible financial and environmental advantages," concluded Mr. Abbandonato. As a reminder, the tomato was chosen as a model plant for the trial, because it is one of the most widely grown crops in the world. Furthermore, if high tomato yields can be achieved with ADVASEAL®, it can be safely assumed that high yields are also achievable for many vegetables currently requiring pre-plant soil fumigation.

The independent report for the Efficacy Trial can be found on the "Events and Presentations" page of Imaflex's website at: https://www.imaflex.com/English/news-and-events/events-and-presentations/

Next Steps

Based on the positive results to date, the Corporation will be proceeding with a more comprehensive Release Study, which is required for the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) registration package. The study will determine the exact timing each active ingredient on ADVASEAL® is released into the soil. This is required to show compliance with the pre-harvest interval legally established by the EPA, which is essentially the wait time required between the last application of crop protection products and when a crop can be harvested for safe human consumption. The study should start within the coming month. The Corporation remains focused on submitting the new ADVASEAL® registration package with the EPA around year-end 2020. The EPA review process can take up to a year.

About ADVASEAL®

Today, agricultural films are used in the growing of vegetables worldwide to cover soil treated with fumigants – volatile and toxic pesticides essential for reducing pests, weeds and fungi in the soil, thus supporting good growth of new crop seedlings.

The original EPA approved ADVASEAL® (ADVASEAL® HSM), contained only a herbicide for weed control. The new enhanced ADVASEAL® (also called "ADVASEAL HG") under development also includes fungicides and a nematicide to control soil borne pathogens, thus becoming a complete non-fumigant alternative for soil disinfestation. With ADVASEAL®, modern non-volatile crop protection products can be applied more effectively and safely than with fumigants. The crop protection products are incorporated into a coating, which is then applied to a mulch film. Once the coated film is applied to the ground the active ingredients are released into the soil under controlled conditions, preventing the over/under-dosing found with current soil disinfestation practices. This new technology dramatically reduces the amount of crop protection products required. The catalyst to trigger the release of the active ingredients is soil moisture. When the film is applied to the soil, they are efficiently and safely discharged into the ground, resulting in heightened productivity, lower costs and notable environmental benefits.

About Imaflex Inc.

Founded in 1994, Imaflex is focused on the development and manufacturing of innovative solutions for the flexible packaging space. Concurrently, the Corporation develops and manufactures films for the agriculture industry. The Corporation's products consist primarily of polyethylene (plastic) film and bags, including metalized plastic film, for the industrial, agricultural and consumer markets. Headquartered in Montreal, Quebec, Imaflex has manufacturing facilities in Canada and the United States. The Corporation's common stock is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker symbol IFX. Additional information is available at www.imaflex.com.

Cautionary Statement on Forward Looking Information

Certain information included in this press release constitutes "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the management of the Corporation, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties, risks and contingencies. The Corporation cautions the reader that such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual financial results, performance or achievements of Imaflex to be materially different from the Corporation's estimated future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by those forward-looking statements and that the forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. These statements are also based on certain factors and assumptions. For more details on these estimates, risks, assumptions and factors, see the Corporation's most recent Management Discussion and Analysis filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the investor section of the Corporation's website at www.imaflex.com. The Corporation disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, events or otherwise, except as expressly required by law. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

1 K-PAM® is a registered trademark of AMVAC Chemical Corporation

