Robust sales and earnings drive growth

Highlights

Revenues of $27.4 million , up 17.9% from $23.2 million in Q1 2023

Net income of $1.8 million ( $0.04 cents per share 1 ), up 100.1% from $0.9 million ( $0.02 cents per share) in prior year

EBITDA 2 of $3.6 million (13.3% sales), up 65.0% over Q1 2023

Strong balance sheet with cash available for operating activities totalling $8.5 million at quarter end, including a cash balance of $0.9 million and another $7.6 million under Imaflex's $12.0 million revolving line of credit

MONTRÉAL, May 29, 2024 /CNW/ - Imaflex Inc. ("Imaflex" or the "Corporation") (TSXV: IFX) reports consolidated financial results for the first quarter (Q1) ended March 31, 2024 and provides a business update. All amounts are in Canadian dollars.

"Imaflex saw a marked improvement in results for the first quarter of 2024, with revenues and profitability growing materially over the corresponding prior year period," said Mr. Abbandonato, President and Chief Executive Officer of Imaflex. "With a solid foundation we expect continued strength going forward, though the pace and magnitude remain uncertain."

Delivering Sustainable Growth

"We are excited about our future and encouraged by the growth platform we have built in recent years," continued Mr. Abbandonato. In 2022, Imaflex announced important investments to support and increase its production capacity and capabilities. This included the purchase of three co-extruders, and other ancillary flexible packaging equipment, namely a metallizer. The new extruders double Imaflex's multi-layer extrusion capacity and generate an additional 12 to 15 million pounds of film per year, depending on product mix. Collectively, these investments should bring a more meaningful impact to revenues and profitability, while also heightening operational efficiencies. As previously announced, the first extruder and metallizer are installed and fully operational and the benefits are already being seen. The remaining extruders will be coming on-line in the second half of 2024. Following an initial ramp-up period, it takes approximately 18 months for a new extruder to be completely utilized. "The strong performance achieved in past years was driven by our prior capital initiatives and we are confident this proven process can be repeated with these new purchases."

"The Board and Imaflex's management team are focused on driving shareholder returns and we regularly assess strategic alternatives beyond capital investments. This may include evaluating potential share buybacks in the future, or other initiatives subject to market conditions and other relevant factors. With a strong balance sheet, Imaflex is in an enviable position, and we are confident the actions we are taking position the business for sustainable growth and future success."

Succession Planning

"Together with the Board of Directors, we recognize the importance of proactive leadership planning to ensure our on-going success," said Mr. Abbandonato. "After founding Imaflex and dedicating over thirty years of service, I have decided to transition to the role of Executive Chairman in the next year. This will allow me to keep supporting the business in a strategic advisory capacity, while paving the way for new leadership to guide the Corporation through its next chapter of growth. With the Board's full support, we have initiated a CEO succession planning process to ensure a smooth leadership transition. We will provide further updates in due course."

Consolidated Financial Highlights (unaudited)



Three months ended March 31, CDN $ thousands, except per share amounts

(or otherwise indicated) 2024 2023 % Change Revenues 27,404 23,236 17.9 % Gross Profit 4,031 3,180 26.8 % Selling & admin. expenses 2,182 1,978 10.3 % Other (gains) losses (525) (4) n/a Net income 1,847 923 100.1 % Basic EPS 0.04 0.02 100.0 % Diluted EPS 0.04 0.02 100.0 % Gross margin 14.7 % 13.7 % 1.0 pp Selling & admin. expenses as % of revenues 8.0 % 8.5 % (0.5) pp EBITDA (Excluding FX) 3,114 2,256 38.0 % EBITDA 3,639 2,206 65.0 % EBITDA margin 13.3 % 9.5 % 3.8 pp

Financial Review: Quarter Ended March 31

Revenues

Revenues were $27.4 million for the first quarter of 2024, up 17.9% from $23.2 million in 2023. The increase was driven by higher volumes, with growth coming from both Canadian and U.S. operations (pounds).

Gross Profit

Gross profit came in at $4.0 million (14.7% of sales) for the current quarter, versus $3.2 million (13.7% of sales) in 2023. Although price competition remains strong, the Corporation is benefitting from higher sales volumes, along with operational efficiencies and on-going cost controls.

Operating Expenses

Selling and Administrative expenses were $2.2 million (8.0% of sales) for the current quarter, up modestly from $2.0 million (8.5% of sales) in 2023. The improvement in the selling expense ratio was driven by the higher sales base in 2024.

Imaflex recorded other gains of $0.5 million in the quarter, resulting from movements in foreign exchange. This compares to other gains of $4 thousand in 2023, consisting of $51 thousand in foreign exchange losses and $55 thousand in interest revenue.

A majority of the Corporation's foreign exchange gains and losses are non-cash impacting and largely relate to intercompany balances for which Imaflex can control the time of settlement.

Net Income and EBITDA

The Company recorded net income of $1.8 million for the first quarter of 2024, up 100.1% from $0.9 million in 2023. The year-over-year increase was driven by the higher gross profit and foreign exchange gain in the first quarter of 2024, versus the corresponding prior year period.

EBITDA came in at $3.6 million (13.3% of sales) for the first quarter of 2024, up 65% from $2.2 million (9.5% of sales) in 2023. On a constant currency basis, EBITDA came in at $3.1 million (11.4% of sales) for the current quarter, up from $2.3 million (9.7% of sales) in 2023.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

Net cash flows generated by operating activities, before movements in working capital and taxes paid, stood at $3.1 million for the first quarter of 2024, up $0.9 million from the corresponding prior year period. The year-over-year increase was driven by the higher profit in the current quarter. Including movements in working capital and taxes paid, the Company recorded net cash outflows in operating activities of $2.0 million for the current quarter versus inflows of $3.5 million in 2023. The $5.5 million decrease versus 2023 is mainly due to year-over-year movements in trade & other payables and inventories.

As at March 31, 2024, cash available for operating activities totaled $8.5 million, including a cash balance of $0.9 million and another $7.6 million under Imaflex's $12.0 million revolving line of credit. During the quarter the Corporation invested $1.2 million, largely towards the new extrusion equipment purchases announced in Q2 2022. To help finance this, the Corporation secured $3.0 million in lease financing during the quarter. These investments enhance our production capacity and capabilities, which should ultimately drive sales growth and profitability. "As we approach the completion of our multi-year capital asset purchase program, we are shifting our focus to maximizing asset utilization and unlocking the operational efficiencies they deliver," said

Mr. Abbandonato. Capital asset expenditures are expected to move towards historical levels.

ADVASEAL® Update

Imaflex continues to believe in the potential of ADVASEAL® and securing U.S. Environmental Protection Agency ("EPA") approval remains a key objective. As is typical with the EPA's review process, no specific timeline for a decision has been given, although it is taking longer than the Corporation originally expected.

Outlook

"Imaflex is well-positioned for continued growth, although the pace and scale remain uncertain due to market conditions," said Mr. Abbandonato. All major equipment purchases have now been received and the two remaining extruders will be coming online soon. "These investments should significantly increase our multi-layer capabilities and drive operational efficiencies. Collectively, this should position us to achieve higher contributions than historical norms. With a healthy balance sheet we have the financial flexibility to deliver sustainable growth and navigate potential uncertainties."

Annual General Meeting

Imaflex will be holding a live virtual-only Annual General Meeting this year to allow for greater participation by shareholders and their proxyholders. It will be held on Thursday June 13, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. (Montréal time) via live audio webcast only. All shareholders will be able to attend the meeting. Information on how to participate can be found in Imaflex's Management Information Circular dated May 16, 2024, or on Imaflex's website at www.imaflex.com ("news & events/events & presentations") and under Imaflex's profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Imaflex Inc.

Founded in 1994, Imaflex is focused on the development and manufacturing of innovative solutions for the flexible packaging space. Concurrently, the Corporation develops and manufactures films for the agriculture industry. The Corporation's products consist primarily of polyethylene (plastic) film and bags, including metalized plastic film, for the industrial, agricultural and consumer markets. Headquartered in Montreal, Quebec, Imaflex has manufacturing facilities in Canada and the United States. The Corporation's common stock is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker symbol IFX. Additional information is available at www.imaflex.com.

