Stephan Yazedjian Officially Joins as President & CEO

MONTRÉAL, Oct. 28, 2024 /CNW/ - Imaflex Inc. ("Imaflex" or the "Corporation") (TSXV: IFX) is pleased to announce that Stephan Yazedjian has officially assumed his role as President and Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. This marks an important milestone in the Corporation's ongoing growth journey. Outgoing President and CEO, Mr. Joe Abbandonato, will move to Executive Chairman of Imaflex, ensuring a smooth leadership transition.

As previously announced, Mr. Yazedjian brings over 30 years of global leadership experience transforming businesses across diverse industries, including manufacturing, consumer goods and more. His proven track record of driving profitable growth and elevating companies to new heights positions Imaflex for its next phase of success.

"I'm excited to officially join Imaflex," said Mr. Yazedjian. "I look forward to working with the Board, leadership team, and employees to drive growth and build on the solid foundation already in place."

Prior to joining Imaflex, Mr. Yazedjian held executive roles at Fantuan, Reinsurance Group of America, United Gulf Steel, and Mecachrome. He holds an MBA and a Bachelor of Commerce from McGill University and is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA - USA) and Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA - Canada).

"The Board of Directors and leadership team are confident that Mr. Yazedjian's experience and drive will further strengthen Imaflex's position and contribute to its ongoing success," concluded Mr. Abbandonato.

About Imaflex Inc.

Founded in 1994, Imaflex is focused on the development and manufacturing of innovative solutions for the flexible packaging space. Concurrently, the Corporation develops and manufactures films for the agriculture industry. The Corporation's products consist primarily of polyethylene (plastic) film and bags, including metalized plastic film, for the industrial, agricultural and consumer markets. Headquartered in Montreal, Quebec, Imaflex has manufacturing facilities in Canada and the United States. The Corporation's common stock is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker symbol IFX. Additional information is available at www.imaflex.com.

