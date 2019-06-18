Imaflex Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

MONTREAL, June 18, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Imaflex Inc. ("Imaflex" or the "Corporation") (TSXV: IFX), announces the results of its Annual General Meeting (the "Meeting"), held on June 17, 2019. At the Meeting, incumbent directors Joe Abbandonato, Tony Abbandonato, Michel Baril, Consolato Gattuso, Philip Nolan, Mario Settino and Lorne Steinberg were re-elected as directors of Imaflex. All other items put forth at the Meeting were also approved, including the re-appointment of the Corporation's auditors.

About Imaflex Inc.

Founded in 1994, Imaflex is focused on the development and manufacturing of innovative solutions for the flexible packaging and agriculture industries. The Corporation's products consist primarily of polyethylene (plastic) film and bags, including metalized plastic film, for the industrial, agricultural and consumer markets. Headquartered in Montreal, Quebec, Imaflex has manufacturing facilities in Canada and the United States. The Corporation's common stock is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker symbol IFX. Additional information is available at www.imaflex.com.

