YTD 2022 net income up 28.3% to $8.6 million (EPS 1 : $0.17 ), versus $6.7M (EPS: $0.13 ) in 2021

Q3 2022 net income up 12.6% to $3.1 million ( EPS: $0.06 ), versus $2.8 million (EPS: $0.05 ) in 2021

Q3 2022 gross profit of $4.3 million (16.4% of sales), versus $4.4 million (14.9% of sales) in 2021

Submitted ADVASEAL ® registration package to the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)

Contributed $3.9 million towards equipment purchases and debt repayments in Q3 2022, while also generating free cash flow 2 of $3.2 million

flow Cash available for operating activities at quarter end totalled $18.0 million , including a cash balance of

$6.8 million and another $11.2 million under Imaflex's $12.0 million revolving line of credit

Full year 2022 net income expected to surpass record net income achieved in FY 2021

MONTRÉAL, Nov. 24, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Imaflex Inc. ("Imaflex" or the "Corporation") (TSX-V: IFX) reports consolidated financial results for the third quarter (Q3) ended September 30, 2022 and provides a business update. All amounts are in Canadian dollars.

"Imaflex delivered another good quarter, despite a challenging inflationary environment, the temporary delay of sales to a large customer and a slowdown at our Montréal plant due to the annual vacation shutdown, along with a COVID outbreak at quarter end," highlighted Mr. Joe Abbandonato, President and Chief Executive Officer of Imaflex. "Although this resulted in lower sales volumes, profitability remained respectable and we should surpass the record net income achieved in calendar 2021. Looking ahead, the delivery of the first of three multi-layer extruders remains on track to arrive around year-end. Furthermore, the move towards the commercialization of our next generation agricultural film has progressed, with the Corporation recently submitting the ADVASEAL HG® (ADVASEAL®) registration package to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency."

Consolidated Financial Highlights (unaudited)



Three months ended September 30,

Nine months ended September 30, CDN $ thousands, except per share amounts

(or otherwise indicated) 2022 2021 % Change

2022 2021 % Change Revenues 26,569 29,459 (9.8) %

89,756 81,770 9.8 % Gross Profit 4,349 4,396 (1.1) %

14,717 13,498 9.0 % Selling & admin. expenses 1,947 1,806 7.8 %

5,979 5,267 13.5 % Foreign exchange (gains) losses (1,369) (580) (136.0) %

(1,720) 97 (1,873.2) % Net income 3,123 2,774 12.6 %

8,625 6,725 28.3 % Basic EPS 0.06 0.05 20.0 %

0.17 0.13 30.8 % Diluted EPS 0.06 0.05 20.0 %

0.17 0.13 30.8 % Gross margin 16.4 % 14.9 % 1.5 pp

16.4 % 16.5 % (0.1) pp Selling & admin. expenses as % of revenues 7.3 % 6.1 % 1.2 pp

6.7 % 6.4 % 0.3 pp EBITDA2 (Excluding FX) 3,454 3,490 (1.0) %

11,761 10,897 7.9 % EBITDA 4,823 4,070 18.5 %

13,481 10,800 24.8 % EBITDA margin 18.2 % 13.8 % 4.4 pp

15.0 % 13.2 % 1.8 pp





Financial Review: Quarter Ended September 30

Revenues

Revenues were $26.6 million for the third quarter of 2022, down 9.8% from $29.5 million in 2021. The decrease was partially offset by product mix, including strong metalized film sales, and favourable year-over-year movements in foreign exchange. Sales were impacted by reduced order levels in the current quarter, driven by a temporary slowdown from a large customer who asked for an unexpected product redesign and a COVID outbreak at Imaflex's Montreal plant in September 2022. As well, resin costs went down during the quarter, resulting in lower sales prices. As Imaflex has no long-term contracts, it is able to adjust product pricing in accordance with resin input costs.

For the year-to-date, revenues came in at $89.8 million, up 9.8% from $81.8 million in 2021. Growth was driven by product pricing, which rose in line with increased sales of higher margin offerings and additional costs for some resins. Sales of metalized films were particularly strong, reflecting the strength of Imaflex's diversified line-up of products. This strong performance was partially offset by the reduced volumes seen in the third quarter of 2022.

Gross Profit

Gross profit for the current quarter was impacted by resin price fluctuations. Resin price decreases are normally reflected immediately in product pricing for Imaflex's customers, while increases usually take about 30 days to be priced in. As such, the effect of a resin price decrease is that an immediate opportunity loss is incurred with respect to resin inventory previously purchased when prices were higher. Despite this, the gross profit remained relatively stable, coming in at $4.3 million (16.4% of sales) for the current quarter, versus $4.4 million (14.9% of sales) in the prior year. This is largely due to Imaflex's on-going efforts to drive sales of higher value products and favourable year-over-year movements in foreign exchange. This quarter's higher gross profit margin was also supported by the lower sales base.

The gross profit for the first nine month of 2022 was up 9.0% year-over-year, coming in at $14.7 million (16.4% of sales) versus $13.5 million (16.5% of sales) in 2021. The year-to-date gross profit was positively impacted by Imaflex's continuing shift to higher value business segments and favourable year-over-year movements in foreign exchange. In addition, the Corporation benefited from its ongoing initiatives to drive operating efficiencies and enhance production capabilities throughout the business. This was partially offset by additional costs for some resins and inflationary pressures, such as fuel surcharges from carriers and some suppliers and higher product packaging and other costs.

Operating Expenses

Selling and Administrative expenses came in at $1.9 million for the quarter, up slightly from $1.8 million in the prior year. The increase was largely due to new employee hires. Selling and Administrative expenses as a percentage of sales were slightly higher than 2021, coming in at 7.3% for the current quarter versus 6.1% in 2021. The year-over year variance was due to the aforementioned expense increases and the lower revenue base in the current quarter.

____________________________________ 2 See header titled "Caution Regarding non-IFRS Financial Measures" which follows.

EBITDA: Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization

Free Cash Flow: net cash generated by operating activities less net cash used in investing activities.

For 2022 year-to-date, Selling and Administrative expenses came in at $6.0 million (6.7% of sales) versus $5.3 million (6.4% of sales) in 2021. The expense increase is largely due to the same factors outlined for the quarter, along with some non-recurring expenses incurred in the first quarter of 2022.

Due to the appreciation of the US dollar against the Canadian dollar, Imaflex recorded a foreign exchange gain of $1.4 million in the current quarter, versus a $0.6 million gain in 2021, resulting in a $0.8 million favourable year-over-year variance. For 2022 year-to-date, Imaflex had a foreign exchange gain of $1.7 million, versus a loss of $0.1 million in 2021, resulting in a $1.8 million favourable year-over-year variance. A majority of the Corporation's foreign exchange gains and losses are non-cash impacting and largely relate to intercompany balances for which Imaflex can control the time of settlement.

Net Income and EBITDA

Net income was $3.1 million for the current quarter, up 12.6% from $2.8 million in the prior year. The increase was largely due to foreign exchange gains and Imaflex's continued move towards the sale of higher value products. This allowed the Company to maintain comparable year-over-year gross profit levels, despite the lower sales base and higher selling and administrative expenses.

For the first nine months of 2022, net income came in at $8.6 million, up 28.3% from $6.7 million in 2021. The increase was largely due to foreign exchange gains and the larger gross profit, partially offset by higher selling and administrative expenses.

EBITDA came in at $4.8 million (18.2% of sales) for the current quarter, up 18.5% from $4.1 million (13.8% of sales) in 2021. On a constant currency basis, EBITDA came in at $3.5 million (13.0% of sales), compared to $3.5 million (11.8% of sales) in 2021.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

Net cash flows generated by operating activities before movements in working capital and taxes paid stood at $3.5 million for the current quarter, essentially unchanged from 2021. Including movements in working capital and taxes paid, net cash generated by operating activities stood at $5.5 million, up notably from $3.6 million in the corresponding prior-year period. The increase over 2021 was driven by movements in trade and other receivables, with receivables decreasing in the current quarter versus an increase in 2021. This was partially offset by movements in inventories, with Imaflex recording a lower decrease in inventories in the current quarter versus 2021.

For the year-to-date, cash flows generated by operating activities, before movements in working capital and taxes paid, stood at $11.9 million, up from $10.8 million in the corresponding prior-year period. Growth was largely driven by the higher profit in 2022, partially offset by movements in foreign exchange. Including movements in working capital and taxes paid, net cash generated by operating activities stood at $12.5 million, up significantly from $6.6 million in 2021. The increase was due to movements in trade and other receivables and inventories, partially offset by movements in trade and other payables.

As at September 30, 2022, cash available for operating activities totaled $18.0 million, including a cash balance of $6.8 million and another $11.2 million under Imaflex's $12.0 million revolving line of credit. This strong position was achieved despite $2.3 million of payments in the quarter largely towards the major equipment purchases announced in Q2 2022, along with an additional $1.6 million of payments to reduce bank indebtedness and long-term debt. These investments further enhance the Company's production capacity and capabilities in order to heighten sales and profitability.

ADVASEAL® Registration Package Submitted to the EPA

On November 7, 2022, Imaflex announced that it had submitted the ADVASEAL® registration package to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for approval as a new physical pesticide formulation. In conjunction with this, the Corporation submitted the required active ingredient registrations for approval as generic pesticides for use in the manufacturing of ADVASEAL®. The EPA review process can take up to a year to complete. Management believes the registration process will be positive as the generic active ingredients to be used with ADVASEAL® are effectively used by growers today. As well, the Company previously received EPA approval of its herbicidal active ingredient release film, ADVASEAL® HSM.

Outlook

"Although the COVID outbreak at our Montréal plant continued into the fourth quarter, it is now under control and the plant has returned to normal operations," highlighted Mr. Abbandonato. In addition, an independent lab has already confirmed the functionality of the aforementioned product redesign for a large client and customer trials are commencing. The Corporation fully expects net income to surpass the record level achieved in calendar 2021. "Moving ahead, our new equipment purchases begin arriving in the coming months, further enhancing our capabilities and capacity. Moreover, our solid balance sheet and strong cash flows provide the financial flexibility to continue to invest in high return initiatives."

