IM Cannabis to Host a Live Investor Webcast on December 10, 2019

IM Cannabis Corp. invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend a real-time, interactive presentation

TORONTO and GLIL YAM, Israel, Dec. 4, 2019 /CNW/ - IM Cannabis Corp. (the "Company" or "IMC") (CSE:IMCC), one of the world's pioneering medical cannabis companies with operations across Europe, is pleased to announce that Oren Shuster, Chief Executive Officer, will present live at Grit Capital's Webcast Series on December 10, 2019 at 11:00am ET/8:00am PT.

Date: December 10, 2019 Time: 11:00am ET/8:00am PT Format: Live 20 minutes presentation & 10 minutes Q&A session Link: https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/2137262/16F9A018E6438E7C82E6E26986BD239C

This will be a live and interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the Company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event. It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Recent Company Highlights

Listed its common shares and warrants on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the ticker symbols "IMCC" and "IMCC.WT", respectively

Completed a private placement for gross proceeds of over CAD$20 million to bolster its footprint across Europe , including Germany , Portugal and Greece

to bolster its footprint across , including , and Reported 70% revenue growth in Q3 2019 for IMC Holdings Ltd.

Initial shipment from the EU-GMP facility in Europe to Germany is expected in Q2 2020

About IM Cannabis Corp.

IMC is an international medical cannabis company, and a well-known Israeli brand of medical cannabis products. In Europe, IMC is establishing a medical cannabis operation first with its distribution subsidiary in Germany and augmented by strategic agreements with certified EU-GMP Standard suppliers, making it one of the only medical cannabis companies with fully integrated operations in Europe. IMC intends to leverage its operational experience and brand to establish a foothold in emerging medical cannabis markets including Germany, Portugal and Greece. IMC's core Israeli business includes offering branding, know-how and other intellectual property-related services to the Israeli medical cannabis market. Its key assets in Israel include commercial agreements with licensed producers and an option to purchase licensed entities. IMC has developed proprietary processes in its operations and is active in developing innovative technology for global medical cannabis consumers.

