IM Cannabis Announces Additional Restructuring Initiatives Designed to Drive Sustainable Profitability and Reduce Costs

The Company aims for a leaner organization with a primary focus on achieving profitability in 2023 and approximately CAD$3.5 million in annualized cost savings

TORONTO and GLIL YAM, Israel, March 8, 2023 /CNW/ -- IM Cannabis Corp. (the "Company" or "IMC") (NASDAQ: IMCC) (CSE: IMCC), an international medical cannabis company, today announced a reorganization of the company's management and operations to strengthen its focus on core activities and drive efficiencies to realize sustainable profitability. To achieve this goal, the Company will be reducing its workforce in Israel by 20%-25% across all functions. All actions associated with the workforce reduction are expected to be substantially complete by mid-2023, subject to applicable Israeli law.

"The restructuring initiatives announced today follow our departure from the Canadian cannabis market to focus our resources on growth opportunities in Israel, Germany and Europe. It further reflects our determination to continue with our strategic plan by maximizing efficiencies to create a leaner and more flexible organization to better suit the current market environment and our short- to mid-term objectives" says Oren Shuster, CEO of IM Cannabis. "We expect approximately CAD$3.5 million of annualized cost savings from mid-2023, while maintaining our anticipated revenue."

As part of the restructuring plan, key positions in the Company's global leadership team will be transitioned to highly skilled internal successors, who will be supported through a three-month transition period and a closely monitored handover process to ensure continuity.

Shai Shemesh, Chief Financial Officer of the Company, will be stepping down and handing over his responsibilities through a structured transition period to Itay Vago, who will be appointed as the Company's Chief Financial Officer. In his last role, Itay served as Finance Director of IMC Holdings Ltd., the Company's Israeli subsidiary ("IMC Holdings"). Itay is a skilled executive finance manager with more than 15 years of experience in multinational, publicly traded companies in the high-tech and pharmaceutical industries.

Rinat Efrima, Chief Executive Officer of IMC Holdings, will be stepping down and handing over her responsibilities through a structured transition period to Eyal Fisher, who will be appointed as the General Manager of IMC Holdings. In his last role, Eyal served as Sales Director of IMC Holdings. Eyal is an experienced senior manager in the retail and medical cannabis industries with extensive experience in sales, operations, and regulation.

Yael Harrosh, Chief Legal and Operations Officer of the Company, has been appointed to lead the Company's restructuring plan and will be stepping down from her current responsibilities through a structured transition period once a new General Counsel has been appointed.

The company expects to substantially complete the restructuring efforts during the first half of 2023.

Update on CCAA Proceedings of Trichome Financial Corp.

The Company announces that the sale and investment solicitation process approved by the Ontario Superior Court of Justice (Commercial List) did not result in any bids for the going-concern business of Trichome Financial Corp. and its subsidiaries (collectively, "Trichome"). In addition, L5 Capital Inc. ("L5"), an entity controlled by Marc Lustig, Executive Chairman and Director of the Company, has advised that it will not complete the proposed transaction contemplated by the stalking horse share purchase agreement between Trichome and L5. As such, Trichome and the monitor appointed under the Companies' Creditors Arrangement Act will proceed with the wind-down of the operations of Trichome and the liquidation of its remaining assets.

About IM Cannabis Corp.

IMC (Nasdaq: IMCC) (CSE: IMCC) is an international cannabis company that provides premium cannabis products to medical patients in Israel and Germany, two of the largest medical cannabis markets. The Company has recently commenced exiting operations in Canada to pivot its focus and resources to achieve sustainable and profitable growth in its highest value markets, Israel and Germany.

The IMC ecosystem operates in Israel through its commercial relationship with Focus Medical Herbs Ltd. ("Focus Medical"), which imports and distributes cannabis to medical patients, leveraging years of proprietary data and patient insights. The Company also operates medical cannabis retail pharmacies, online platforms, distribution centers, and logistical hubs in Israel that enable the safe delivery and quality control of IMC products throughout the entire value chain. In Germany, the IMC ecosystem operates through Adjupharm GmbH, where it distributes cannabis to pharmacies for medical cannabis patients. Until recently, the Company also actively operated in Canada through Trichome Financial Corp. and its wholly-owned subsidiaries Trichome JWC Acquisition Corp. and MYM Nutraceuticals Inc., where it cultivated, processed, packaged, and sold premium and ultra-premium cannabis at its own facilities under the WAGNERS and Highland Grow brands for the adult-use market in Canada. The Company's Canadian operation continues to export premium and ultra-premium medical cannabis to Israel. The Company is exiting operations in Canada and considers these operations discontinued. For more information, please visit www.imcannabis.com.

