MONTREAL, Jan. 25, 2023 /CNW Telbec/ - illuxi is proud to announce the appointment of William Grenier Chalifoux as Partner, Client Experience.

"illuxi saw strong growth during the pandemic and shifted from a service company to a technology product company. We needed to implement a succession plan to preserve our interests in Quebec and cement the company's long-term sustainability," said Philippe Richard Bertrand, Partner, President and Chief Revenue Officer, illuxi.

"William has been working with us for four years. He played a vital role over the past year in transforming our organization. Client experience and support are the cornerstones of our operations at illuxi, and William strengthened our relationship with all our clients," said Marc-André Lanciault, Partner, Vice-President and Chief Technology Officer, illuxi.

"I want to thank Philippe and Marc-André for giving me the opportunity to become an illuxi shareholder. I also want to give Geneviève Desautels, founder of illuxi a special mention, since she strongly suggested that I express my interest in becoming a shareholder. This is a push that's now helping me begin a new chapter in my professional life," said William Grenier Chalifoux, Partner, Director, Client Experience, illuxi.

illuxi, known for its high-quality support services and the power of its platform, has carved out a place for itself in the LMS industry, providing resources and support in French and data hosting in Canada.

illuxi develops products and services that support knowledge sharing and skills transfers. We support our clients from designing their training to managing their entire learning process with our team of experts and illuxiLearn, our flagship product.

