illuxi launches a corporate version of the Feel Better Test

MONTRÉAL, May 5, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Building on the success of a recent initiative in partnership with the Société de transport de Montreal (STM), illuxi is proud to offer a customized Feel Better Test and access to tailor-made solutions for organizations that prioritize their employees' mental health.

illuxi was contracted by the STM to design a user-friendly, interactive tool in the form of a virtual confidential self-assessment questionnaire that provides personalized advice on respondents' mental and overall health.

"We're happy that the STM has made the Feel Better Test available at a time when mental health is a key priority in many companies and organizations," says Geneviève Desautels, President, illuxi. "Based on the findings from the 2021 Davos World Economic Forum and what we're hearing when talking to entrepreneurs, we have to admit that worker morale is critically low and that employers need to address it," she adds.

"Customizing the Feel Better Test will not only allow companies to help their employees, managers and executives to take quick action, but also to establish long-term prevention strategies based on their employees' actual needs," says Marc-André Lanciault, Chief Technology Officer, illuxi.



For information on the corporate version of the Feel Better Test, go to: thefeelbettertest.illuxi.com

About illuxi

illuxi supports experts and organizations in hosting, marketing and designing online training, remote professional services, virtual events, live videos and podcasts on our platform developed in Montréal. We are also experts in interactive e-learning. illuxi acts as an accelerator, catalyzing companies' and organizations' digital transformation.

