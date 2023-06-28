Illuminarium, A New Tech-Driven Entertainment Experience, Opens At The Distillery Historic District in Toronto on August 25th

Illuminarium, in partnership with Toronto-based Secret Location, uses state-of-the-art technologies to activate all of the senses and enables guests to see, hear, feel, and even smell experiences they previously could only dream of

TORONTO, June 28, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, Illuminarium, in partnership with Toronto-based Secret Location, announced it will open its first Canadian location in The Distillery Historic District in Toronto on August 25, 2023. Illuminarium, a breakthrough global experiential entertainment company created by worldwide leaders in cinematic and interactive content, architecture, and theatrical design will open in the former Fermenting Cellar, an expansive 13,500 square-foot complex at 28 Distillery Lane. Illuminarium and Secret Location will initially open with two immersive spectacles along with a 19+ After Dark experience on weekend evenings. Illuminarium at The Distillery District joins Atlanta and Las Vegas as the third Illuminarium location in North America.

Illuminarium is partnering with Toronto-based Secret Location, known for its Emmy® award-winning interactive VR and AR experiences, to combine cutting-edge technology with immersive storytelling to create incredibly digital projection mapped experiences. Both companies' innovative work in immersive entertainment and collaboration with artists and the entertainment industry will highlight Canada's incredible digital talent through experiences which Canadians will be the first in North America to experience.

"We're so excited to join together to bring Illuminarium to Toronto. Illuminarium's platform gives us the ability to uniquely combine techniques used in traditional motion picture production and virtual reality to make you feel like you are actually there," says Ryan Andal, President & Founder of Secret Location. "While Illuminarium at The Distillery District is an incredible canvas for us as creators, I think it's even more exciting for our guests as it's something they could never experience at home."

State-of-the-art technology including the world's most advanced RGB pure laser projection by Christie, LIDAR sensors that blanket the space with interactivity, scent machines, a unique digital sounds space and programming using the latest video game engines allow guests to feel like they are inside a game or film. By enabling audiences to see, hear, feel, smell and even personally affect the space around them, Illuminarium at The Distillery District places the guest "inside" the narrative. In essence, Illuminarium at The Distillery District exemplifies a "Virtual Reality, without the glasses" experience.

"We're thrilled to open our first Illuminarium in Canada," said Alan Greenberg, CEO of Illuminarium Experiences. "Toronto is booming with entertainment creation so it was a natural fit for us to open up our first Canadian experience here. We look forward to showcasing our unparalleled immersive offerings with exclusive content pieces as well as the entertainment programming we have in our U.S. locations. We are also excited about combining our own content together with the unique offerings created by Secret Location to continually offer guests a great new portal into immersive entertainment. Illuminarium at The Distillery District will be a playground for all– from first dates to families and everyone in between."

The Toronto entertainment complex will open with two epic experiences and will be adding new shows to the programming schedule regularly. The first two shows are:

SPACE: A JOURNEY TO THE MOON & BEYOND is an out-of-this-world immersive experience, taking visitors on an extraordinary journey across the galaxy. The exhibition will include interactive and visually-stunning imagery from the James Webb Telescope through the lens of Illuminarium's high-tech animation systems and 360-degree fully immersive screens. Fly through the latest stunning images of nebula, kick up dust on the moon, see Saturn's rings up close, and weave through an asteroid belt. A giant leap into the unknown, SPACE will transport you to places you've only ever imagined.

WAKING WONDERLAND created by Secret Location, is an interactive adventure that invites you on a dreamlike journey, inspired by Lewis Carroll's Alice in Wonderland. Tumble down the rabbit hole and encounter surreal settings and colourful characters. Chase the Cheshire Cat through the magical forest, stir things up in the Mad Hatter's tea factory, and tiptoe into the throne room to awaken the Queen of Hearts, as you brave our hero's quest to breathe life back into a dormant Wonderland.

Also opening in September is the adults-only immersive nightlife and hospitality experience called SPACE AFTER DARK. At After Dark, guests 19+ can enjoy innovative cocktails served by futuristic robots, while surrounded by fantastical dreamscapes that are ever-changing. Through proprietary, state-of-the-art projection and audio systems, the experience offers cinematic, real-time audio and visuals alongside DJs, musicians, and other live performances to create a unique party atmosphere.

Future Illuminarium spectacles coming to The Distillery District will include a WILD Safari Experience, Lite Brite Worlds of Wonder, The Greatest Moments in Rock & Roll, Virtual artist residencies featuring many of the top names from the global music industry, a Prehistoric World Dinosaur Experience and many more.

About Illuminarium Experiences

Illuminarium Experiences is a breakthrough, global experiential entertainment company created by worldwide leaders in cinematic and interactive content, architectural and theatrical design and venue operations. Illuminarium Experiences are immersive entertainment spectacles presented in custom-designed venues called "Illuminariums." What museums are to art, cinemas to movies and concert halls to music, Illuminariums are to experiential entertainment. Illuminariums are reprogrammable immersive theaters that surround visitors in a sensory space of sight, sound and scale unlike any other, providing access to the most amazing, but typically out-of-reach, places, people and experiences to make our planet a more inspired, more empathetic and more connected place. Created by Alan Greenberg, RadicalMedia and Rockwell Group, and operated by Legends, Illuminarium Experiences brings together best-in-class partners in content creation, theatrical design, interactive technologies and venue operations. Learn more at Illuminarium.com .

About Secret Location

Secret Location creates unforgettable experiences that take you to unexpected places.Through the magic of cutting-edge immersive technologies, like Virtual Reality (VR) and Augmented Reality (AR), their work allows people to cross the threshold from reality into fantasy to engage in an experience that feels otherworldly. Secret Location produces, licenses, and distributes immersive attractions to venues around the world including, location-based entertainment centers, touring operators, and theme parks. Once a wholly owned subsidiary of Entertainment One/Hasbro, Secret Location is now once again an independently owned Canadian business working on the bleeding-edge of entertainment. Collectively the team at Secret Location have been nominated for and won hundreds of awards including the first Primetime Emmy® Award for a Virtual Reality project, a dozen Canadian Screen Awards, Cannes Lions, Webbys, and even a Peabody Award for their work in immersive and interactive entertainment.

